Cembra Completes Acquisition Of Santander's Swiss Auto Financing Business As Planned

(MENAFN- EQS Group) On 23 July 2026, Cembra announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the substantial part of Santander's Swiss auto financing business. The transaction marks a significant step in Cembra's growth strategy, adding further scale to its new leasing platform.



Beyond the lending portfolio acquisition, Cembra is assuming partnership agreements with several international car and motorcycle manufacturers, further strengthening its leading position in the Swiss automotive financing market.



Cembra has also entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Santander for pan-European leasing and financing programmes in Switzerland. The agreement establishes a long-term framework for cooperation and creates attractive opportunities for future growth.



The acquisition has now been completed. This will add approximately CHF 800 million of leasing assets to its portfolio, as planned with CHF 670 million being consolidated as of 2 November 2026, and the remaining part following in 2027. The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive from 2027 onwards and to increase Cembra's return on equity by around 25 basis points from 2028.



The combination of additional scale, new and expanded manufacturer relationships, and the strategic partnership with Santander further reinforces Cembra's position as one of Switzerland's leading providers of automotive financing solutions, particularly in the new car segment.

Contacts Media: Nicole Bänninger, Head Corporate Communications

+41 79 476 61 43, ... Investor Relations: Cyrill Fischer, Head Investor Relations

+41 44 439 85 72, ...

About Cembra

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of innovative financing and payment solutions. The product range includes personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance made available in this context, invoice financing and savings products.

Cembra serves over 2 million customers in Switzerland and employs around 800 people from about 40 countries. Headquartered in Zurich, Cembra operates across Switzerland through a network of hubs and online distribution channels, as well as through credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.

Cembra has been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is recognised for its strong sustainability performance by leading ESG rating agencies.