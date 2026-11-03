AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Financing

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network Extends its CHF 150 Million Syndicated Credit Facility

03.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release Fribourg, 3 November 2026 AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network Extends its CHF 150 Million Syndicated Credit Facility AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces that its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network SA signed an amendment to extend its CHF 150 million syndicated credit facility with a consortium of nine Swiss banks, led by UBS Switzerland AG as arranger and agent. The maturity date of the facility, originally set for 25 April 2027, has been extended to 25 April 2028, with an option to extend it for a further year. All other terms and conditions of the facility remain unchanged. Thanks to improved profitability and a reduction in net debt, Swiss Medical Network has also benefited, since 30 September 2026, from a 100-basis-point reduction in the applicable margin, which is linked to the net debt/EBITDA ratio. “The early extension of this facility by the entire banking syndicate confirms the banks' confidence in Swiss Medical Network's operational and financial trajectory,” says Michel Keusch, CFO of AEVIS. For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Marion Schihin,..., +41 79 705 88 15 About Swiss Medical Network

Swiss Medical Network is one of Switzerland's two leading private clinic and hospital groups. With a nationwide network of 19 clinics and hospitals, 80 outpatient centres and 22 eye clinics, the group covers a comprehensive range of medical services and offers patients access to high-quality care in 16 cantons. Swiss Medical Network is a pioneer in integrated care. With its VIVA healthcare plan and regional care networks, the group promotes coordinated, patient-centred treatment, setting new standards in Swiss healthcare. Swiss Medical Network Holding is majority-owned by AEVIS VICTORIA SA, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. . AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (22.6%, directly and indirectly), a listed real estate company (INFRAC) dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS). . End of Media Release

