Jazzy B Announces Withdrawal From Vancouver Canucks Event Following Nephew Divit Aulakh's Demise, Says 'My Heart Is Broken'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Punjabi singer Jazzy B took to social media to announce that he would be unable to participate in the ceremonial puck drop with the Vancouver Canucks following the loss of his nephew, Divit Aulakh.

The 'Dil Luteya' singer shared an emotional note on Instagram, expressing grief over the loss and saying that he wanted to prioritise his family during this difficult time.“My heart is broken as our family mourns the devastating loss of my beloved nephew, Divit Aulakh,” he wrote.

Explaining his decision to withdraw from the event, Jazzy B said that he would not be able to take part in the scheduled ceremonial puck drop with the Vancouver Canucks.“I won't be able to take part in tomorrows ceremonial puck drop with the Vancouver Canucks. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love, prayers, and understanding,” he added.

Jazzy B had earlier also expressed his grief over the loss of his nephew in an emotional social media post. Sharing his feelings, the singer wrote,“No words can describe how I'm feeling right now,” while remembering Divit as“Sada putar Divit.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh's nephew, Vidit Aulakh, also known as Divit, lost his life in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab. The incident took place around 3 a.m. on Sunday, November 1 when Divit was travelling in a car with his friend after attending a birthday celebration. Their vehicle reportedly crashed into a stationary tractor-trailer belonging to the Municipal Corporation near the Police Lines flyover. The vehicle had been stationed there as part of routine cleaning and sanitation operations.

The impact left the car badly damaged, and both young men died at the spot.

Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh cut short his stay in Dubai and travelled to Jalandhar, Punjab, following the death of his nephew. He rushed to be with his grieving family and offer his support during the difficult time.