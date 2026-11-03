Man Holds Woman At Knifepoint, Threatens To Slit Her Throat Over Gold Chain In Bengaluru Rescued By Public

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) A man allegedly barged into a shop on Domlur 100 Feet Road in Bengaluru, held a young woman at knifepoint and threatened to slit her throat while demanding that she hand over her gold chain. The woman was later rescued by members of the public, who overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police.

The incident took place on October 31 but came to light on Tuesday after a video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering concerns over women's safety.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Prabhuraj, entered a branded bag and shoe repair shop around 11.45 a.m. wearing a helmet and gloves. The woman employee, who had arrived at 10 a.m. and opened the shop, was alone at the time.

The accused initially claimed that someone was chasing him before grabbing the woman and threatening her with a knife. He allegedly demanded that she hand over her gold chain. When she resisted, he held her by the neck, placed the knife close to her throat and dragged her outside the shop.

The video shows the woman pleading with the accused to release her as he threatened to take her away in an autorickshaw. He had a helmet covering his face and held her by the neck with one hand while wielding a knife in the other.

When members of the public gathered and asked him to release the woman and leave the place, the accused reportedly said that he did not want her and threatened to slit her throat.

The public eventually overpowered the accused and rescued the woman. They thrashed him, dragged him to a pole, tied him up and assaulted him again before handing him over to the police.

Indiranagar police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.

DCP East Vikram Amte said the accused had come with the intention of committing chain snatching. When members of the public attempted to catch him, he caught hold of the woman and threatened to kill her.

Further investigation is underway.