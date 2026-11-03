BJP Backs Amit Shah's Remarks On Infiltrators, Says Opposition Fears Deletion Of Their Names From Voter Lists

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday rallied behind Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on infiltrators. Justifying his remarks, many BJP leaders concurred that that several opposition parties, who apparently banked on support of 'infiltrators' in influencing the poll outcome, were now apprehensive as the process of deleting such names from electoral rolls has begun.

BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi said that Amit Shah was absolutely right and had repeatedly raised the issue on various platforms.

"Amit Shah was absolutely right. He has been saying this repeatedly on every platform, but these people are neither able to see nor hear it. In Congress-led states like Karnataka and Kerala, one crore names have been deleted in Karnataka. Senior ministers there are saying that the SIR was conducted properly," he said.

BJP Telangana President Ramchandar Rao said that Amit Shah's padayatra in Hyderabad had received a good response and that the Home Minister had clarified the party's position on the issue.

"Yesterday, Amit Shah's padayatra was a great show in Hyderabad. He clarified to the people that Congress wants infiltrator voters to remain on the voter list so that they can win elections. They have won elections in many states because of infiltrators, and now that the process of deleting these voters has started, they are afraid," he said.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also backed the Home Minister's remarks, saying that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise had identified three crore people who had allegedly got their names illegally included in the country's electoral rolls and were consuming its resources.

"Home Minister Amit Shah was absolutely right. The SIR exercise clearly identified three crore people who had illegally got their names added to the country's voter list and were consuming the country's resources. Action must be taken against such people," he said.

However, JD(U) National General Secretary Shyam Rajak said that ensuring the accuracy of electoral rolls was the government's responsibility and that officials and election authorities should also be held accountable for any irregularities.

"The question is not about Rahul Gandhi or Amit Shah. It is the government's responsibility to do its job. If someone is here illegally, has come from another country and got their name registered, then somewhere your own officials and election authorities are responsible for these mistakes. There is no need to look for who made the mistakes now. Remove whatever is incorrect and re-enter the names of those who are eligible," he said.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering during his padayatra in Hyderabad on Monday, Amit Shah alleged that the Congress was opposing the SIR exercise to protect Bangladeshi infiltrators from being removed from electoral rolls.

"By opposing the SIR, the Congress party wants to protect Bangladeshi infiltrators in the country's electoral rolls. But I have come here today to say that Rahul ji and Revanth Reddy ji can put in as much effort as they want. The BJP will ensure that every single infiltrator is removed from the voter list and driven out of the country," he said.

He further alleged that the Congress and its allies were opposing the SIR because infiltrators constituted their vote bank, adding that the BJP stood firmly behind the exercise.

"Only those who are citizens of this country will be allowed to vote here," HM Shah said.