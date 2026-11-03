CM Sarma Lauds AMCH's Growing Healthcare Facilities On Its Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended his warm wishes to the doctors, faculty members, staff, students and alumni of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, on the institution's Foundation Day, highlighting its contribution to healthcare services in the state.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said that AMCH had evolved over the years, strengthening not only its infrastructure but also its capacity to provide better healthcare facilities and greater comfort to patients.

"On the Foundation Day of Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh, my warmest wishes to the entire AMCH family, its doctors, faculty, staff, students and alumni," the Chief Minister wrote.

He said the medical institution had made significant progress over the years in expanding its infrastructure and improving its ability to care for people. "Over the years, AMCH has grown not just in infrastructure, but in its ability to care for people with greater comfort and better facilities," CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also expressed hope that the institution would continue its service to the people of Assam with the same dedication in the years ahead.

"May this institution continue to touch lives and serve the people of Assam with the same dedication for many more years," he added.

Established in 1947, Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh is the oldest medical college in Northeast India and has played a significant role in the development of medical education and healthcare services in the region.

The institution has served as an important centre for medical education, research and specialised healthcare, catering not only to patients from Assam but also from neighbouring northeastern states.

Its Foundation Day provides an occasion to recognise the contributions of generations of doctors, healthcare workers, teachers, students and alumni who have helped shape the institution's legacy.

CM Sarma's message comes as Assam continues to focus on strengthening its healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to medical services across the state.