Rouse Avenue Court Extends Interim Protection For MP Bimol Akoijam Case

Court Proceedings on Anticipatory Bail

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday issued notice on the anticipatory bail plea of Manipur MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Bimol Akoijam to the Delhi police. The court has extended the interim protection till the next date of hearing, November 5. He is seeking anticipatory bail in an FIR case lodged at Vasant Kunj North Police Station. It is alleged that 11 students of JNU levelled allegations of sexual harassment when he was working as a professor there. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh issued notice to Delhi Police and listed the matter for arguments on November 5. Delhi police has already filed a reply before the Patiala House Court. The court has directed the Police to place on record the Complaint filed by the students against Akoijam.

Legal Arguments and Jurisdiction

Details of the Defense Submission

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Manish Rawat appeared for Delhi Police and accepted the notice. The counsel for the accused submitted that Akoijam was granted Transit bail on October 12 by the Manipur court till October 20. The same was extended till October 29. Thereafter, the accused moved to Patiala House Court for anticipatory bail. He was granted Interim protection till November 2. It was also submitted that the accused appeared before the Investigation Officer (IO). Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) also examined the matter, and the report was enclosed with the application. The counsel also submitted that it was a complaint to the Dean by a group of students, and not by any aggrieved woman. There is no direct complaint against the accused. The High Court has stayed the termination. The counsel also submitted that while Akoijam cooperated in the investigation, saying that now the alleged complainant is not joining the investigation.

Jurisdiction and Case Transfer

Manipur MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has moved Rouse Avenue Court for Anticipatory bail. Earlier, he was granted interim protection by the Patiala House Court on October 29. The case was transferred, and thereafter he moved to Rouse Avenue Court in view of a jurisdiction issue, as he is a sitting MP from Manipur. Earlier, he had moved to the Patiala House Court for Anticipatory bail in view of the jurisdiction of Police Station Vasant Kunj North. However, the Court said that it could not hear the anticipatory bail plea as Akoijam is a sitting MP. Therefore, the jurisdiction lies with the Rouse Avenue Court. The investigating officer also opposed the bail plea on this ground. Thereafter, the court granted him interim protection till November 2. (ANI)

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