Who Is Libin Mathew? Meet Rimi Tomy's Fitness Trainer And Soon-To-Be Husband

Malayalam singer and television personality Rimi Tomy has been making headlines with news of her upcoming wedding. The singer is reportedly set to marry fitness trainer Libin Mathew in November 2026. While Rimi is a familiar face in the Malayalam entertainment industry, many fans are curious to know more about the man who has won her heart.

Who Is Libin Mathew, Rimi Tomy's Future Husband?

Libin Mathew is a Mumbai-based fitness trainer and bodybuilder of Malayali origin. He has reportedly been associated with the fitness industry for nearly 20 years and has also worked as Rimi Tomy's fitness coach.

Rimi had earlier shared an appreciation post for Libin in March 2026, praising his knowledge, dedication and understanding of fitness. The singer also opened up about how their relationship began.

According to Rimi, the two first spoke over the phone on March 10 and met in person on March 14. They reportedly liked each other instantly and decided to take their relationship forward.

During a conversation on her YouTube channel, Rimi also clarified that Libin was neither an actor nor a celebrity or millionaire. She explained that money and fame were never her priorities. Instead, she wanted a partner who would care for her and bring happiness and peace into her life.

The couple is reportedly planning an intimate wedding in November 2026 at a small church in Dombivli, Maharashtra. Only close family members and friends are expected to attend the ceremony.

Who Is Rimi Tomy? A Look At Her Career And Family

Rimi Tomy is a popular Malayalam singer, television host and actress. Born to Tomy Joseph and Rani Tomy in Pala, Kottayam, she has two siblings, Reenu Tomy and Rinku Tomy. Her brother is married to actress Muktha.

Apart from her singing career, Rimi has hosted several television programmes and judged reality shows. She is currently associated with Flowers Top Singer, a popular Malayalam singing reality show.

Who Was Rimi Tomy's First Husband?

Before finding love with Libin, Rimi was married to businessman Royce Kizhakoodan. The two tied the knot on April 27, 2008, at Lourde Cathedral in Thrissur.

However, after 11 years of marriage, the couple decided to separate. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2019.