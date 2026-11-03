HDFC Bank Unveils New EV Loan Model That Splits Battery Costs From Vehicle Financing

HDFC Bank has introduced a new financing product for electric cars that separates battery repayment from the rest of the vehicle loan, a move aimed at addressing one of the biggest cost concerns for prospective EV buyers.

The lender said its Flexi Electric Car Loan allows customers to finance the vehicle body and battery as separate components, with the battery portion eligible for a longer repayment period. The structure is designed to provide greater flexibility in monthly instalments while aligning financing with how electric vehicles are increasingly being used and paid for.

The launch comes at a time when the higher upfront cost of electric vehicles continues to remain a hurdle for many consumers. Since the battery accounts for a significant share of an EV's price, financing it differently can help reduce the immediate repayment burden compared with a conventional vehicle loan.

According to the bank, the monthly payment on the battery component is intended to be comparable to what a customer might otherwise spend on fuel for a petrol or diesel vehicle. The idea is to make ownership costs feel more manageable rather than requiring buyers to absorb the full battery expense at the time of purchase.

The product is available exclusively for electric vehicles sold by leading original equipment manufacturers. Customers can access the loan through HDFC Bank's network of more than 9,700 branches across the country.

Financing Strategies Are Evolving Alongside Electric Mobility

The introduction of the loan reflects a wider shift taking place across the automotive and financial sectors as electric mobility expands.

Traditional auto loans were created around financing a single asset. However, the growing importance of batteries in electric vehicles has encouraged lenders to explore new structures that treat different vehicle components separately. Developments such as battery subscriptions, battery-swapping models and other usage-linked arrangements are also influencing how financing products are designed.

For banks, such offerings create an opportunity to participate more actively in the growth of electric mobility. As manufacturers increase their EV line-ups and policy measures continue to support adoption, lenders are looking for ways to make ownership more accessible while differentiating their products in a competitive retail lending market.

Arvind Vohra, Group Head for Retail Assets and Rural Banking at HDFC Bank, said the transition to electric mobility in India is gathering momentum due to policy support, technological improvements and government incentives. He said the new financing option has been designed to make EV ownership easier and more affordable for customers.

The broader significance of the launch extends beyond a single banking product. It highlights how financing institutions are beginning to tailor solutions specifically for electric vehicles rather than adapting conventional car loans.

If such models gain wider acceptance, they could help narrow the gap between consumer interest in electric vehicles and actual purchases. In a market where affordability remains a critical factor, financing innovations may become as important as improvements in technology and charging infrastructure in supporting the next phase of EV adoption.