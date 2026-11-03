South Korea Investigates Passport Data Leak Affecting President, Officials
(MENAFN) South Korea's presidential office convened an emergency meeting Tuesday after personal information belonging to President Lee Jae Myung and 167 members of his overseas delegation was exposed online.
The meeting, led by presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun, followed revelations that a document containing sensitive details about the presidential entourage had been uploaded to a publicly accessible website in June.
The leaked material reportedly included dates of birth and passport numbers. Those affected included the first lady, senior presidential aides, government ministers, security personnel and journalists who accompanied the delegation.
Lee assumed office in June after a snap presidential election held following the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.
Lim called the disclosure a "serious incident" and instructed officials to investigate how much information had been exposed, assess the potential consequences and identify those responsible.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon said authorities were carrying out technical examinations of computers and email accounts associated with the June overseas visit.
The ministry has arranged for the leaked material to be removed from the website and is examining whether any additional information was exposed.
Officials are also preparing replacement passports for all those affected, including Lee and the first lady.
Park said the case was being treated as a data leak rather than a hacking incident. He also emphasized that records concerning overseas presidential visits are classified documents.
The meeting, led by presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun, followed revelations that a document containing sensitive details about the presidential entourage had been uploaded to a publicly accessible website in June.
The leaked material reportedly included dates of birth and passport numbers. Those affected included the first lady, senior presidential aides, government ministers, security personnel and journalists who accompanied the delegation.
Lee assumed office in June after a snap presidential election held following the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.
Lim called the disclosure a "serious incident" and instructed officials to investigate how much information had been exposed, assess the potential consequences and identify those responsible.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-soon said authorities were carrying out technical examinations of computers and email accounts associated with the June overseas visit.
The ministry has arranged for the leaked material to be removed from the website and is examining whether any additional information was exposed.
Officials are also preparing replacement passports for all those affected, including Lee and the first lady.
Park said the case was being treated as a data leak rather than a hacking incident. He also emphasized that records concerning overseas presidential visits are classified documents.
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