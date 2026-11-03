New Jersey Warns Port Operators Against Russian Diesel Imports
(MENAFN) New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Monday that she had sent a formal warning to port and terminal operators across the state, cautioning that importing Russian diesel could breach federal law and leave companies facing substantial civil and criminal penalties.
"Today, I sent a letter putting New Jersey’s port and terminal operators on notice: importing Russian diesel violates federal law and could carry serious civil and criminal consequences," Sherrill said in a post on X.
The governor accused US President Donald Trump of placing support for Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of American interests. She argued that purchases of Russian diesel could provide financial support for Moscow's military operations and contribute to growing security risks.
Sherrill stressed that New Jersey would not permit its port facilities to serve as entry points for imports that could generate revenue for Russia while its war against Ukraine continues.
"Instead of lowering costs, these imports help finance Putin’s war against Ukraine and a campaign of violence and terror that endangers our service members abroad.
"As a Navy veteran, I cannot let that stand unchallenged. Our ports must not be complicit," she added.
"Today, I sent a letter putting New Jersey’s port and terminal operators on notice: importing Russian diesel violates federal law and could carry serious civil and criminal consequences," Sherrill said in a post on X.
The governor accused US President Donald Trump of placing support for Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of American interests. She argued that purchases of Russian diesel could provide financial support for Moscow's military operations and contribute to growing security risks.
Sherrill stressed that New Jersey would not permit its port facilities to serve as entry points for imports that could generate revenue for Russia while its war against Ukraine continues.
"Instead of lowering costs, these imports help finance Putin’s war against Ukraine and a campaign of violence and terror that endangers our service members abroad.
"As a Navy veteran, I cannot let that stand unchallenged. Our ports must not be complicit," she added.
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