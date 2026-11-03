Stevens Defends Backing Republican Rogers Over Democrat El-Sayed
(MENAFN) US Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens defended her decision Monday to withdraw her endorsement of Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and support Republican Mike Rogers, pointing to concerns about divisive rhetoric during the campaign.
In an extensive statement, Stevens maintained that she made the choice independently and according to her conscience, dismissing suggestions that her fiancé or other political figures had influenced her position.
"My decision to withdraw my endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and support Mike Rogers has angered many Democrats. I understand why. But it was not impulsive, and it was not made for me by anyone else. It was a decision of conscience," she said in a post on X.
Stevens announced her backing of Rogers on Sunday, just two days before the midterm elections.
She explained that she had initially endorsed El-Sayed after being defeated in the Democratic Senate primary. However, she later developed concerns about his campaign's messaging and political associations, including advertisements featuring conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and his appearances with political streamer Hasan Piker.
Stevens objected to campaign messages connecting grocery prices with US support for Israel, arguing that such statements risked alienating Black and Jewish voters. She also raised concerns about El-Sayed's association with Piker, whose remarks about Jewish voters had generated controversy.
"I asked Abdul to reject that rhetoric clearly. I wasn’t asking him to change his platform. I was offering him an opportunity to reassure people, reject division, and demonstrate the leadership required of a United States Senator," she said.
Although Stevens acknowledged that she and Rogers hold substantial differences on policy, she argued that the Republican candidate could offer bipartisan leadership and prioritize national interests over partisan considerations.
She also criticized Democratic leaders for focusing their condemnation on her endorsement decision rather than addressing the issues she had raised about the campaign.
"We cannot preach inclusion while punishing dissent," Stevens said, maintaining that party allegiance should not come at the expense of personal principles or independent judgment.
Stevens reiterated her support for core Democratic priorities, including reproductive rights, organized labor, affordable utilities and universal healthcare. She also called for greater unity and accountability within the party.
In an extensive statement, Stevens maintained that she made the choice independently and according to her conscience, dismissing suggestions that her fiancé or other political figures had influenced her position.
"My decision to withdraw my endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed and support Mike Rogers has angered many Democrats. I understand why. But it was not impulsive, and it was not made for me by anyone else. It was a decision of conscience," she said in a post on X.
Stevens announced her backing of Rogers on Sunday, just two days before the midterm elections.
She explained that she had initially endorsed El-Sayed after being defeated in the Democratic Senate primary. However, she later developed concerns about his campaign's messaging and political associations, including advertisements featuring conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and his appearances with political streamer Hasan Piker.
Stevens objected to campaign messages connecting grocery prices with US support for Israel, arguing that such statements risked alienating Black and Jewish voters. She also raised concerns about El-Sayed's association with Piker, whose remarks about Jewish voters had generated controversy.
"I asked Abdul to reject that rhetoric clearly. I wasn’t asking him to change his platform. I was offering him an opportunity to reassure people, reject division, and demonstrate the leadership required of a United States Senator," she said.
Although Stevens acknowledged that she and Rogers hold substantial differences on policy, she argued that the Republican candidate could offer bipartisan leadership and prioritize national interests over partisan considerations.
She also criticized Democratic leaders for focusing their condemnation on her endorsement decision rather than addressing the issues she had raised about the campaign.
"We cannot preach inclusion while punishing dissent," Stevens said, maintaining that party allegiance should not come at the expense of personal principles or independent judgment.
Stevens reiterated her support for core Democratic priorities, including reproductive rights, organized labor, affordable utilities and universal healthcare. She also called for greater unity and accountability within the party.
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