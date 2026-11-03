Strong Cresemba® (Isavuconazole) Sales In Europe Trigger USD 37.5 Million Milestone Payment To Basilea

Allschwil, Switzerland, November 03, 2026

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today that the continued strong sales performance of the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) by its license partner Pfizer Inc. in Europe triggered a milestone payment of USD 37.5 million to Basilea.

David Veitch, Basilea's Chief Executive Officer, stated:“The continued growth of Cresemba in Europe reflects both its clinical value and the significant unmet medical need in invasive mold infections. We remain focused on improving outcomes for patients today with Cresemba, whilst advancing the next generation of innovative therapies through our R&D portfolio.”

According to the latest available market data, total global in-market sales of Cresemba in the twelve-month period between July 2025 and June 2026 amounted to USD 817 million, a 25 percent growth year-on-year, making it the largest branded antifungal for invasive fungal infections worldwide.1

About Cresemba® (isavuconazole)

Cresemba, with the active ingredient isavuconazole, is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal. Cresemba is marketed in more than 70 countries. In the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the United Kingdom, isavuconazole for intravenous administration is approved for patients from one year of age for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of mucormycosis in patients for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.2 Cresemba capsules for oral administration are approved for adults and for pediatric patients six years of age and older who weigh 16 kg or more.3 Isavuconazole is also approved in the United States (US), Japan and several additional countries in Europe and beyond, including in the Asia Pacific region.4 It has orphan drug designation in the US, the European Union, the UK and other countries for its approved indications.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial or fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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