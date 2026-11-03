ATFX Partners With Acuity Trading To Support AT Deepsight Research Experience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATFX partners with Acuity Trading to integrate AT DeepSight, an AI-powered trading intelligence tool, into the ATFX client portal and dashboard. This collaboration delivers market context and structured research within an ATFX-branded environment to support eligible clients' market analysis.ATFX partners with Acuity Trading to bring AT DeepSight, an AI-powered trading intelligence tool, into the ATFX client portal for structured market research and enhanced market context.ATFX, a global CFD broker, has announced a partnership with Acuity Trading to support its AT DeepSight, an AI-powered trading intelligence tool, bringing market analysis and trading intelligence into the ATFX client experience.The tools will be available to eligible clients through ATFX's client portal and dashboard, with access subject to the relevant ATFX entity's terms and local requirements. Delivered under the AT DeepSight brand, the offering will allow clients to review research within the familiar ATFX environment, with Acuity providing supporting technology and research capabilities.The partnership focuses on a practical challenge for traders: interpreting price movements alongside the news, sentiment and economic developments that may be influencing them. Bringing these perspectives together can help clients organise their research, examine potential trading scenarios and understand the context behind market activity.AT DeepSight combines market context with structured analysis of potential trade setups. Its published capabilities include reviewing technical patterns, news sentiment and macroeconomic events, as well as identifying potential entry points, exit targets and risk management levels. These are analytical inputs for clients to assess as part of their own research; they are not assurances that a particular market outcome will occur.Through the partnership, ATFX will retain its own client-facing branding and presentation. The portal and dashboard will provide the access point for the tools covered by this announcement.Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading and MarketReader;“Access to information is only part of the challenge for traders. The more difficult task is understanding how price action, news and economic developments fit together, and what deserves further investigation.“Our role is to help ATFX make that research more accessible within its own client experience. AT DeepSight keeps the ATFX brand at the centre of that relationship, while our technology supports the delivery of structured analysis and market context. The objective is to give clients useful material to examine and question as part of their own decision-making.”The collaboration reflects a focus on making research available where clients already manage their relationship with their broker. By bringing analytical resources into the client portal and dashboard, ATFX aims to make market research a more accessible part of the client journey.The offering is designed to support independent assessment. A technical pattern, change in sentiment or economic announcement can be relevant to a trader's analysis without determining what happens next. Research tools can help organise those inputs, but cannot remove uncertainty or the risks associated with trading.Weems Chan, Global Head of Marketing, ATFX:“Providing clients with access to relevant market intelligence is an important part of enhancing the overall trading experience. By bringing structured market analysis and trading intelligence into our client portal and dashboard, we aim to make these resources more accessible within the ATFX environment.“Our collaboration with Acuity Trading supports our ongoing efforts to enhance the services and tools available to eligible clients. Through AT DeepSight, we aim to provide a more integrated research experience that helps clients assess market developments and explore potential trading scenarios, while recognising that trading decisions require independent judgement and careful consideration of risk.”The partnership sits within Acuity's wider approach to connecting market, event and trade intelligence. Its offering combines analysis of market developments and sentiment, coverage of events that may influence volatility, and structured trade research supported by analyst expertise and technology.Acuity's latest product development includes Market Companion, powered by MarketReader. The service identifies significant price movements and provides concise explanations of their possible drivers, drawing on price action, news, macroeconomic information and activity across related markets. Where a suitable match exists, it can place relevant Acuity analysis alongside an explanation, depending on the broker's subscribed datasets.Market Companion illustrates Acuity's broader focus on helping brokers deliver understandable market context within their own branded environments.Availability of AT DeepSight, supported instruments and access conditions may vary by jurisdiction and ATFX entity. Clients should refer to the information and terms provided by their relevant ATFX entity. Availability of AT DeepSight supported instruments and access conditions may vary by jurisdiction and ATFX entity. Clients should refer to the information and terms provided by their relevant ATFX entity. To learn more about AT DeepSight and its market intelligence capabilities, visit the AT DeepSight page.Regulatory informationHuman Technical Analysis research is provided by Acuity Research Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 787261. Acuity Trading Limited is not authorised or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.The tools and information described in this release provide general, non-personalised market analysis and do not constitute investment advice, a personal recommendation or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Trading involves risk, and past performance or previous market patterns are not reliable indicators of future results.ENDSAbout Acuity TradingAcuity Trading provides AI-driven market, event and trade intelligence for brokers, trading platforms and financial institutions. Its white-label technology helps firms deliver structured market insights, sentiment analysis, economic event intelligence and trade ideas across multiple channels and trading environments.About ATFXATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 10 regulatory licences and authorisations, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's CMA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, Cambodia's SERC and Colombia's SFC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

Meredyth Grant

Acuity Trading

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ATFX Partners with Acuity Trading to Support AT DeepSight Research Experience News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 03, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.