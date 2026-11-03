Aragon Castle Joins Racex At Meydan As Dubai Syndicate Seeks Investors For 2027/28 World Cup Ambition

Aragon Castle joins RaceX

Racing is a family sport in the UAE

Marwan Al Baidhaei will train the three-time winner, the latest addition to a stable where Dubai families are getting their first taste of racehorse ownership.

- Jennifer McShane BaryDUBAI, MEYDAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aragon Castle, a five-year-old chestnut gelding with wins at Epsom, Hamilton Park and Ayr, has joined RaceX at Blue Stables, Meydan. Marwan Al Baidhaei will train him for the 2026–27 UAE racing season. As the syndicate welcomes owners into Aragon Castle, it is also inviting investors to work with RaceX to identify and purchase horses with the potential to contend for the 2027 Dubai World Cup.For most RaceX owners, the decision to buy their first share began with a visit to the stable. At seven in the morning, families gather at Meydan to watch the horses work. Back in the yard, there is time to ask about the morning's training, hear what the team is looking for next and let the children get close enough to their horse to offer a carrot on an open palm.“The children get the best end of the deal,” said Jennifer McShane Bary, founder of RaceX.“They give their horse a carrot and get a handful of horse slobber in return. I reckon a little horse slobber helps them grow. What I'm looking forward to with Aragon Castle is a child seeing him in the parade ring, turning to Mum or Dad and saying, 'That's our horse. I gave him a carrot.' That's what I love about having families involved.”Aragon Castle's new owners already have a finish worth watching. At Ayr in September 2024, he took the lead two furlongs from home under P. J. McDonald, then held off Padishakh by a neck to win a mile handicap against 13 rivals. Two months earlier at Hamilton Park, William Buick had ridden him to a different kind of victory, leading from the start and finishing two and a quarter lengths clear. The Ayr finish features in RaceX's announcement film alongside footage of Aragon Castle in the stable yard.Bred in Ireland, Aragon Castle is by Territories out of Wearing Wings, a daughter of Sea The Stars. He has raced at Meydan, Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi. RaceX is offering 40 shares in him at AED 5,000 plus VAT per 1% share for the season. The price includes training, veterinary care and stabling. Owners can attend stable mornings and follow his preparation through weekly updates.Through its Dubai World Cup 2027 initiative, RaceX is also seeking investors who want to be involved before a horse is purchased. The aim is to assess suitable Thoroughbreds on the strength of their form, the quality of the opposition they have faced and the demands of a World Cup campaign.“I'd love to stand at Meydan on Dubai World Cup night with owners who remember the day we first went to look at their horse,” said McShane Bary.“If you've watched that race and wondered what it would take to have a runner, I'd like to hear from you. The first conversation is about the horse. What has it done on the track, and what have we seen that makes us believe it could earn a place in that field?”Families wishing to meet Aragon Castle can contact RaceX to arrange a stable visit. Investors interested in purchasing a prospective contender can find further information on the RaceX Dubai World Cup 2027 page.Media, stable visits and investor enquiriesJennifer McShane Bary, Founder, RaceX... | racex

Jennifer McShane Bary

RaceX LLC FZ

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Aragon Castle joins RaceX at Meydan as Dubai syndicate seeks investors for 2027/28 World Cup ambition News Provided By JMB Project Management November 03, 2026, 06:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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