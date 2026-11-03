Long Stays Account For 56.1% Of First Class Property Management's UAE Portfolio Nights In Q3 2026

A property managed by First Class Property Management

Monthly stays remain central to short-term rental demand in Dubai as tourism recovers

- Luis Santos, Co-Founder of First Class Property ManagementDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 2026: Reservations of 29 nights or more accounted for 56.1% of nights booked across First Class Property Management 's UAE portfolio in Q3 2026 (July to September), according to the company's First Class UAE Short-Term Rental Index. Stays of seven to 28 nights made up 35.8%, and stays of under seven nights 8.1%.The findings point to demand for short-term rentals in Dubai driven by relocations, temporary work assignments and home moves, with a furnished monthly rental offering an alternative to annual lease"The way people use short-term rentals is evolving. Accommodation is no longer just about where someone stays for a holiday; it is also about where they live while settling into a new city, completing a project or navigating a transition," said Luis Santos, Co-Founder of First Class Property Management.The data comes as Dubai's tourism recovers, with 869,000 international overnight visitors in August 2026 and hotel occupancy at 66%, up from 36% in March, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism via Dubai Media Office.The long-stay share fell from 69.4% in Q2 2026 as leisure trips regained ground, but extended and monthly stays still made up 91.9% of nights."The opportunity for operators is to understand the different needs behind each booking and deliver a consistent, professionally managed experience, whether a guest stays for a few nights or several months," said Rohollah Rohparwar, Co-Founder of First Class Property Management.Dubai short-term rental market occupancy stood at 56.0% in Q3 2026, down from 64.9% a year earlier, compared with 85.8% across First Class's 615 Dubai homes, up 7.5 percentage points year on year.ENDSFrequently asked questionsWhy are Dubai residents choosing monthly stays in holiday homes?Mainly flexibility. A monthly rental in Dubai suits people relocating, awaiting a home handover or on a work assignment, who want a furnished place without a 12-month lease.What counts as a long stay in Dubai's short-term rental market?In the First Class UAE Short-Term Rental Index, a long stay is 29 nights or more; definitions vary by operator. Such stays made up 56.1% of First Class's UAE portfolio nights in Q3 2026.How do long stays affect returns for holiday home owners in Dubai?Long stays can mean steadier occupancy and fewer changeovers. Nightly rates are usually lower, so a balanced mix of short and long stays helps owners manage returns.About First Class Property Management:First Class Property Management is a Dubai-based luxury property management company specialising in premium short-term and holiday home rentals across the UAE.Established in 2020, the company manages a portfolio of over 600 high-end properties across key markets, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, offering end-to-end solutions designed to maximise rental income and occupancy for property owners. It publishes the First Class UAE Short-Term Rental Index every quarter.Led by experienced founders with backgrounds in engineering and management consulting, the company combines strategic expertise with hospitality excellence to provide tailored, high-performance property management solutions for modern real estate investors.

Surabhi Kumar

THE SOLUTION UAE

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Long Stays Account for 56.1% of First Class Property Management's UAE Portfolio Nights in Q3 2026 News Provided By The Solution UAE November 03, 2026, 06:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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