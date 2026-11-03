FOLLOW YOUR HEART IN NEW YORK: INTERNATIONAL CINEMA, VISUAL CRAFT, AND SUPPORT FOR EMERGING TALENT

FYHF26

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 - The Follow Your Heart Film Festival concluded its New York edition at AMC Empire 25 in Times Square.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- June 12, 2026 - The Follow Your Heart Film Festival concluded its New York edition at AMC Empire 25 in Times Square, bringing together directors, actors, producers, cinematographers, and other film professionals for screenings, industry conversations, and a celebration of independent cinema.This season, the festival received 2,988 submissions representing more than 90 countries, including international co-productions spanning six continents. Following an international jury's selection process, 70 projects advanced to the finalist round. The scale and diversity of the submissions called for careful consideration of storytelling, direction, performance, and each film's visual execution.Festival Founder and Director Oxana Nechaeva and Festival Producer Ava Golban welcomed guests and thanked filmmakers, jury members, volunteers, and partners. The awards evening opened with the festival's official anthem, performed by vocalist Veronika Znamenskaya and accompanied by pianist Ilya Ishchenko.Makeup artists, screen makeup designers, and hairstylists play an essential role in cinematic storytelling. A character's appearance can communicate age, historical period, living conditions, and emotional state before a single line is spoken. Depending on the dramatic demands of a film, an actor may need to appear polished and glamorous or, conversely, exhausted, unwell, or older. The artist's task is to create an appearance that serves the story and remains believable on camera. Texture, the interaction between makeup and lighting, and continuity from scene to scene all contribute directly to a film's credibility.This professional perspective was represented on the jury by Alena Neuimin, a New York-based makeup artist, hairstylist, and founder of LEMONDY NYC. Her experience added a specialized understanding of screen appearance and the ways character design can support a director's creative intentions.The submitted works included historical stories and a variety of genres in which makeup and hairstyling played a significant role. Evaluating these films requires attention to whether character appearances suit the period, circumstances, and dramatic development of the story. Alena's expertise was particularly valuable in this context, bringing an informed perspective on makeup as part of a film's artistic language and on its contribution to visual authenticity.With a substantial submission pool and a diverse program, contributions from specialists across creative disciplines were especially important. Alena brought knowledge of facial proportions, textures, naturalism, and visual expression to the judging process. Her contribution complemented the jury's collective expertise while highlighting the significance of professionals whose behind-the-scenes work helps shape the audience's experience.Alena Neuimin has nearly a decade of experience in the American beauty industry. Her bridal beauty agency, LEMONDY NYC, developed from an individual practice into a business with a Manhattan studio and a network of approximately 50 makeup artists and hairstylists. Her experience encompasses bridal projects, editorial work, and entertainment productions. Alongside her creative practice, she mentors beauty professionals, provides practical education, and develops quality standards within her team.The season's international jury also included Oxana Nechaeva, Ava Golban, Alexander Gorbaty, Vladimir Borisov, Henry Lipatov, Inna Bagryantseva, Ihor Shovkoplias, Natalia Nagornaya, Vitaliy Tovchucha, Elizaveta Kozlova, and Victoria Unikel. Several experts, including Ihor Shovkoplias and Elizaveta Kozlova, had previously served during the festival's January season in Miami and continued their collaboration in New York. This continuity strengthens professional relationships and helps develop the festival's community of industry experts.One of the program's highlights was the presentation of Unknown Vysotsky: A Truthful Story by filmmaker Anatoliy Balchev, who attended as a special guest. The documentary about poet, actor, and musician Vladimir Vysotsky received a warm response from festival audiences.The season also introduced the Best Feature Film category, expanding opportunities for participating filmmakers. Among the feature films represented was Qazhymuqan from Kazakhstan, directed by Kanagat Mustafin.Pome, from the United States, received the Best Feature Film award, while its director, Horaine Harbin, was recognized as Best Director. Malena Sadaka received both the Best Actress award and the Audience Choice Award. Colin Glascott earned Best Cinematography for The Lullaby. Other recognized works included Hop(i)e in the Best AI Film category and Ornithomancy for Best Comedy. Run the Show, representing Colombia and Spain, received awards for Best Color Grading and Best Costume Design.Infinity, from Syria, was honored for Best Story Concept. Anatoliy Balchev and his documentary received recognition in the Special Guest of the Festival category.Following the ceremony, casting director Adrienne Stern, stunt coordinator Roberto Lopez, and filmmaker Albert Rudnitsky participated in an industry panel. Their discussion explored the future of theatrical exhibition, independent production, audience engagement, and the role of short films. Strong scripts, a clear artistic vision, and a sincere commitment to the story emerged as central themes. The speakers encouraged emerging filmmakers to develop their own creative voices and pursue stories they truly believe in.Through the festival's partnership with VUGA Foundation and VUGA TV, participants also learned about international distribution opportunities and initiatives to help independent projects reach audiences beyond the festival circuit.The event was supported by Allaiya Rusalina, Radio USA, Tsar Varvatsi Caviar, Empero Gourmet House, and DOM Film Production.Follow Your Heart is about more than screenings and awards. Its mission is to support emerging talent and help young filmmakers take their first steps into professional cinema. By inviting established directors, producers, and casting directors, the festival creates opportunities to exchange knowledge, build professional relationships, and develop future collaborations. It gives emerging filmmakers a platform to share their work, connect with audiences and creative partners, turn ideas into productions, and build sustainable careers through their art. Follow Your Heart helps new voices find the confidence to tell stories that reflect our world, deepen our understanding of one another, and make it more beautiful.

DOM PRODUCTION

Oxana Nechaeva

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FOLLOW YOUR HEART IN NEW YORK: INTERNATIONAL CINEMA, VISUAL CRAFT, AND SUPPORT FOR EMERGING TALENT News Provided By Florida Mens Fashion Week November 03, 2026, 06:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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