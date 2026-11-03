World Hydrogen Expo 2026, Asia's Largest Hydrogen Industry Platform, To Bring Global Hydrogen Leaders To Korea

Group photo of invited officials after the opening ceremony of World Hydrogen Expo 2025

Gropu photo of winners at H2 Innovation Awards 2025

A scene from the WHE 2025 Hydrogen Deep Dive Conference

A scene from the showfloor of WHE 2025

A bird's eye view on HD Hyundai Infracore's booth during WHE 2025

3-day event from November 4–6 at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 highlights bankable projects, cross-border investment, and commercialization technologies.

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / --- Global conference features leaders from the Hydrogen Council, IEA, IPHE, and ISO, alongside bilateral supply chain summits.- Over 200 companies showcase end-to-end value chain innovations alongside the H2 Business Partnership Fair and H2 Innovation Award.WORLD HYDROGEN EXPO 2026 (WHE 2026), Asia's largest hydrogen industry event, will convene at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 from November 4 to 6 under the theme“Hydrogen Moves to Market: Making Bankable Projects Work.”Co-chaired by Dae-Jin Jeong, President and CEO of the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association (KAMA), and Jae-Hong Kim, President and CEO of the Korea Hydrogen Alliance (Korea H2 Alliance), the event marks Korea's fifth statutory Hydrogen Day. Building on the global Call to Action issued by the Hydrogen Council, leading domestic and international hydrogen stakeholders will gather at the November 4 opening ceremony-expected to draw over 500 dignitaries and officials-to announce a joint declaration advancing the commercialization and industrial transition of the global hydrogen economy.Advance visitor registration for the WHE 2026 Business Pass is available on the official website (h2meet) through November 3, offering early registration rates before regular on-site ticket sales begin on opening day.World-Class Exhibition: Commercialization Technologies Across the Value ChainCovering Halls 7 and 8, the integrated WORLD HYDROGEN EXPO 2026/H2 MEET exhibition will host more than 200 companies from approximately 20 countries, including Canada, Japan, China, the Czech Republic, and Germany. Exhibitors will spotlight commercial-ready solutions across production, storage, transport, and utilization:Production: Hyundai Motor Group presents its end-to-end hydrogen vision centered on its HTWO business platform, showcasing megawatt-scale PEM electrolysis and Waste-to-Hydrogen (W2H) resource-circular models. E&U TECH highlights modular 250 kW AEM electrolysis stacks scalable to MW-scale installations. Technical Korea features high-purity hydrogen PSA/TSA purification systems delivering up to 99.9999% purity. Japan's TMEIC Corporation offers high-current power-supply rectifiers engineered for large-scale electrolysis.Storage & Transport: Kolon Group showcases integrated storage technologies, with Kolon SpaceWorks unveiling comprehensive hydrogen storage solutions using proprietary“Towpreg” carbon fiber intermediate materials, liners, and system modules, and Kolon Industries presenting“Ecomate” membrane humidifiers and fuel-cell moisture-management components. Sungwoo Hitech exhibits UNR-134 and KGS-certified Type 4 composite pressure vessels and flat-profile tank systems. Sumitomo (SHI) Cryogenics Korea introduces specialized industrial cryocoolers and helium compressors for cryogenic hydrogen infrastructure. Taiwan's e-Vehicle Semiconductor Technology introduces the HN01001, a MEMS-based stationary hydrogen leak detector.Utilization & Mobility: Hyundai Motor Group demonstrates advanced commercial fuel cell systems, passenger/commercial/rail mobility solutions, on-site heavy-duty bus and truck test-drives, and automated hydrogen refueling robots. Teralix introduces air-cooled PEMFC stacks that utilize its closed-cathode“HYCUS” platform, designed for defense applications and data center backup power. HAPS presents high-efficiency fuel cell power packs featuring patented integrated thin-plate carbon bipolar plates.International Conference: Bankable Projects, Trade, and StandardsThe WHE 2026 Global Conference features four core tracks dedicated to scaling project economics, establishing harmonized standards, and accelerating cross-border supply chains:Leadership & Market Insight (November 4): Keynote addresses will be delivered by Ivana Jemelkova, CEO of the Hydrogen Council, unveiling findings from the Global Hydrogen Compass 2026 report on global deployment and investment outlooks, and Uwe Remme, Head of Sector at the International Energy Agency (IEA), detailing updates from the Global Hydrogen Review 2026. Government representatives from the European Union, Australia, and Japan will present national policy roadmaps.Hydrogen Deep Dive (Nov 4–6): Focuses on five execution priorities: project investment, low-carbon clean hydrogen production, international trade, green ammonia logistics, and international standards. Featured speakers include Laurent Antoni, Executive Director of the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE), examining international GHG accounting methodologies and ISO/TS 19870 standards; and Tetsufumi Ikeda, Chair of ISO/TC 197, detailing refueling station standard revisions (ISO 19880-1/ISO 19886) and liquid hydrogen pump protocols.Country Day (November 5): Highlights bilateral collaboration with key global markets, featuring a dedicated session on China-the world's largest producer and consumer of hydrogen. A trilateral Korea-China cooperation the Korea H2 Alliance will sign MOU, the Korea Agency for Infrastructure Technology Advancement (KAIA), and the China Energy Research Society (CERS), with presentations by State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) and Sungrow.Future to TECH: Highlights next-generation core technologies and industrial adoption cases. Presenters include the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) on PEM/AEM MEA developments, Spain's H2SITE on integrated membrane reactors for on-site production and carbon capture, alongside presentations from the University of Queensland, Royal HaskoningDHV, Utility Global, Henkel Korea, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) on clean ammonia corridors, high-pressure sealing, and hydrogen-electric aviation.High-Impact Business and Innovation ProgramsWHE 2026 couples its technical sessions with structured programs to drive transaction execution:H2 Business Partnership Fair (Nov 4–5): Co-organized with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) on the exhibition floor's H2 Business Zone, this matchmaking event brings 20 major buyers from 10 countries-including clean hydrogen infrastructure developers and heavy-duty fuel cell buyers from Australia, Spain, Japan, and China-into targeted 1-on-1 consultations with 80 Korean hydrogen enterprises. Parallel investment pitch sessions will feature five provincial governments sharing regional deployment roadmaps alongside institutional investors and venture capitalists.H2 Innovation Award (November 4): Jointly organized with the Korea Planning & Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT), the 2026 awards recognize breakthrough technologies across three key disciplines. Following preliminary evaluations, 14 finalists will compete for the Grand Prize (KRW 10 million) and Category Best Awards (KRW 5 million each):Hydrogen Production: Lightbridge (all-in-one on-site refueling solution“H-BRIDGE”), Enerich (next-generation porous transport layers Ti-mPL/Ni-mPL), Joongil Materials (precious-metal-sparing reforming catalysts), GHS (100 kW modular AEM electrolysis), and CRRC Zhuzhou Institute (4-in-1 integrated alkaline electrolysis module).Storage & Transport: Next Energy (SAE-compliant infrared wireless communication systems for fueling), DongHwa Entec (HexKomp ionic liquid hydrogen compressor), and TNG (seal-less hydraulic ultra-high-pressure hydrogen compressor).Utilization: DS Filter (vertical flow membrane humidifiers for fuel cells), Vinpisen (marine fuel cell propulsion integrated aboard Hydro Zenith), H&Power (direct ammonia SOFC power systems), Teralix (closed-cathode air-cooled PEMFC for extreme-altitude aviation), Hyundai Rotem (catenary-free hydrogen commuter tram), and Hyundai Motor Company (vision AI-guided automated hydrogen refueling robot).Hydrogen Economy Policy Expert Committee Plenary (November 4): Industry, academic, and research leaders will formulate actionable regulatory and infrastructure recommendations for submission to Korea's ministerial-level Hydrogen Economy Committee.“To transition past the adjustment cycle and unlock the next phase of scale, the hydrogen ecosystem urgently requires bankable project pipelines supported by practical engineering, shared global standards, and coordinated capital,” stated the WHE Organizing Committee.“By uniting Korea's Hydrogen Day with premier international conference stages and a commercialization-focused B2B exhibition, World Hydrogen Expo 2026 provides a decisive platform to translate technical readiness into executed contracts.”For more information, schedule details, and attendee registration, visit the official World Hydrogen Expo website at .

SJ PARK

H2 MEET Organizing Committee

+82 2-3660-1858

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World Hydrogen Expo 2026, Asia's largest hydrogen industry platform, to Bring Global Hydrogen Leaders to Korea News Provided By AVING News November 03, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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