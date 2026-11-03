HM Shah To Visit Raipur Today Attend Rajyotsav Closing Ceremony, Inaugurate Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will undertake a one-day visit to Raipur on Wednesday to inaugurate a private hospital and the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Park, and to participate in the closing ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav.

According to the revised official itinerary issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, HM Shah will arrive in Raipur at 2:40 p.m. on a special Indian Air Force aircraft. At 3:00 p.m., he will attend the inauguration of a private hospital on Mandi Road in Pandri. At 4:50 p.m., he will reach Peepal Van in Sector-16 of Naya Raipur (Atal Nagar) to inaugurate the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Park. Thereafter, he will proceed to the Rajyotsav Ground in Naya Raipur to attend the closing ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav, scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., as the chief guest.

The closing ceremony, to be held on November 3 -- the final day of the Rajyotsav -- will be a major highlight. During the event, distinguished individuals who have made notable contributions across various fields and disciplines in the state will be honoured with 'State Awards' (Rajya Alankaran), where HM Shah will be the chief guest. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will also be present at the function.

The awards ceremony aims to recognise talents from Chhattisgarh who have brought pride to the state through their dedication, hard work and achievements in art, culture, literature and social service, and to inspire the younger generation.

Cultural programmes will begin at 6:00 p.m. with folk music performances by artists from the South Central Zone Cultural Centre, followed by a presentation by Padma Shri awardee Usha Barle.

The State Awards ceremony will be held from 7:00 p.m. onwards. Later, Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya will perform popular songs, bringing the three-day Rajyotsav to a musical close. After the conclusion of the event, the Union Home Minister will depart for New Delhi at 8:20 p.m.