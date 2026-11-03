Cannabis Cultivation Busted In Maharashtra's Washim, Over 15 Kg Of Marijuana Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Washim, Nov 3 (IANS) A case of illegal cannabis cultivation has come to light in Maharashtra's Washim district, where police raided a farm in Ratanwadi village of Manora tehsil and seized 15 kg and 225 grams of marijuana. A 70-year-old farmer, identified as Narayan Kisan Vyavahare, has been detained in connection with the case.

According to police, they received a tip-off about illegal cannabis cultivation in a field in Ratanwadi village. Taking the information seriously, the police immediately planned an operation and formed a joint team comprising personnel from the police and revenue departments.

The team was led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manish Thackeray, Station House Officer Naina Pohekar and Tehsildar Rajendra Patil.

Acting on the tip-off, the joint team raided the farm and discovered the illegal cannabis cultivation. During the operation, police recovered and seized a total of 15 kg and 225 grams of marijuana. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is Rs 2,26,500.

Police detained Narayan Kisan Vyavahare, a 70-year-old farmer associated with the farm. Investigators are now trying to establish how long the illegal cultivation had been taking place and whether other individuals or gangs were involved.

Following the raid, Manora Police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and initiated further investigation. Police are also probing the purpose behind the cultivation and whether the seized marijuana was intended for sale.

Officials said the action was taken following information received from an informer, after which a joint team was constituted to conduct the raid. Police are now investigating the possible involvement of other people in the illegal cultivation.

The case has been registered based on the statement of the accused farmer, and further investigation is underway. Maharashtra Police said more details about the illegal cultivation and possible links to a wider drug network would emerge as the investigation progresses.