Tusshar Kapoor Receives Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat, In Name Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has received an extortion call from a person identifying himself as Harry Boxer, said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He purportedly threatened the actor to pay Rs 5 crore, following which the actor reported the matter to Mumbai Police. The Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch have taken up investigation into the matter.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the Crime Branch's technical team conducted a detailed examination of the audio recording of the threatening call received by Tusshar Kapoor. The police compared the voice in the recording with an official audio sample of Harry Boxer available in their database.

According to senior Mumbai Police officials, preliminary investigations suggest that the call was a hoax, as the voice did not match the available audio sample. Police suspect that some miscreant may have used the name of the Bishnoi gang to create fear and extort money from the actor.

The police are now trying to trace the person behind the audio threat and ascertain whether it was an isolated act by a miscreant or whether an organised gang was involved in the incident.

Tusshar Kapoor belongs to a prominent family in the film industry. He is the son of veteran actor Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor, while his elder sister, Ekta Kapoor, is a renowned television and film producer.

Tusshar made his acting debut with films such as 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', 'Kyaa Dil Ne Kaha' and 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye'. However, he gained wider recognition through comedy films, particularly the 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum' series and the 'Golmaal' franchise, which includes 'Golmaal', 'Golmaal Returns' and 'Golmaal 3'.

He also received appreciation for his performance in the critically acclaimed film 'Shor in the City', in which he explored a more serious role.

Also, eight bullion traders in the Sarafa Bazar area of Nagpur are said to have received threatening letters demanding Rs 10 lakh each in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with police suspecting the role of local criminals. The senders have also threatened to kill the traders and their family members, if they fail to pay the money or inform the police.