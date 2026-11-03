Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Arrives In Erode For Mahalir Thittam Event

CM Joseph Vijay Visits Erode for Women's Development Program

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay arrived at Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday and proceeded by road to Erode district to participate in a programme organised under the Mahalir Thittam (Women's Development Programme). The programme is scheduled to be held at 11.45 am at Sri Lakshmi Narayana Mahal near the Karumandi Sellipalayam Bridge in Perundurai. Ahead of his first visit to Perundurai, fans and party cadres expressed their excitement over the Chief Minister's arrival.

Development Initiatives in Pudukkottai

Meanwhile, CM Vijay on Monday held a roadshow in Pudukkottai district, where he inaugurated several completed development projects and distributed welfare assistance. Vijay inaugurated the newly constructed modern bus stand in Pudukkottai town, built for Rs 23.25 crore, and dedicated it to public use. He also inaugurated a newly constructed multi-purpose indoor sports stadium built for Rs 8 crore, along with several other development works.

At a government event held in Pudukkottai district, Vijay inaugurated 44 completed works costing Rs 68.31 crore, laid the foundation stone for 70 new scheme works estimated at Rs 11.72 crore, and distributed welfare scheme benefits worth Rs 62.73 crore to 13,676 beneficiaries. The total welfare assistance distributed during the visit is worth over Rs 100 crore.

Prison Security and Employment Reforms

High-Level Committee on Prison Security

In a move to strengthen security in prisons across Tamil Nadu, Vijay ordered the constitution of a High-Level Committee under the chairmanship of J.K. Tripathy IPS (Retd) to review prison security and submit recommendations to strengthen the security of prisons in the state. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the committee will review existing security arrangements in prisons and suggest measures to further strengthen safety and surveillance mechanisms.

Increased Age Limit for Government Jobs

CM Vijay on Friday also ordered a five-year increase in the upper age limit for direct recruitment to government services, providing relief to thousands of job aspirants who were nearing or had crossed the existing age limit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)