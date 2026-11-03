Health Ministry Proposes Expansion Of Import Gateways For Healthcare

Proposed Amendment to Enhance Drug Import Infrastructure

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed an amendment to Rule 43A of the Drugs Rules, 1945, to expand the network of authorised entry points for the import of drugs, medical devices and cosmetics into the country. The proposed amendment aims to facilitate smoother import operations, improve logistics efficiency and strengthen the supply chain for healthcare products.

According to the Health Ministry, rule 43A of the Drugs Rules, 1945, specifies the authorised ports, airports, railway stations, road crossings and other entry points through which drugs may be imported into India. With a view to facilitating trade and improving the efficiency of import-related processes, the Ministry has proposed the inclusion of additional Inland Container Depots (ICDs), a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and an international airport in the list of authorised locations.

New Authorized Locations for Import

The proposed additional locations are ICD Sonipat, Piyala and Harsaru in Haryana; ICD Dadri in Uttar Pradesh; ICD Gandhidham/Mundra in Gujarat; ICD Sanath Nagar and Thimmapur in Hyderabad, Telangana; ICD Whitefield in Bengaluru, Karnataka; SEZ Bommasandra in Karnataka; and Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh for the import of drugs by air. These locations will be added to the existing network of authorised import gateways, which includes ICDs at Dhannad and Tihi in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, along with the airports already notified for the import of drugs.

Benefits of Logistics Expansion

The proposed expansion is expected to facilitate importers in clearing consignments closer to their manufacturing facilities, warehouses and distribution centres. This is likely to reduce inland transportation distances, optimise logistics costs and minimise delays in the movement of imported consignments. The measure is also expected to improve operational convenience for importers while facilitating more efficient movement of medicines, medical devices and cosmetics across different regions of the country.

Through this proposed amendment, the Ministry seeks to strengthen the supporting infrastructure for the import of healthcare products, promote ease of doing business and contribute towards a more efficient and responsive supply chain, thereby facilitating timely availability of essential healthcare products. Objections and suggestions, if any, on the proposed amendment may be submitted to the Under Secretary (Drugs Regulation), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, U-6, Work Hall, C Wing, First Floor, Kartavya Bhawan-1, New Delhi – 110001, or emailed to.... (ANI)

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