CM Rekha Gupta Meets Media Representatives On Diwali, Shares Details Of Development Work Since February 2025

The Diwali celebrations in Delhi gave the state government an opportunity to meet media persons and talk about the development work in the city. The Chief Minister wished the media persons happy Diwali and shared how much work has been done so far for development and welfare of people in the state.

She mentioned how much development work has been done for the welfare of Delhi's people since February 2025 and how the media plays a key role in keeping the government connected to the people.

The meeting was attended by Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet members, MLAs and many other prominent personalities.

Delhi CM Wishes Happy Diwali To Media

The Chief Minister wished the media persons a happy Diwali and commended them for their role in society. She said that media plays a vital role in bridging the gap between the government and people. Journalists help spread the word about decisions, policies and welfare schemes made by the government.

In addition, the media helps highlight what the people expect from the government, their concerns and what they face in daily life.

She said that a responsible media helps strengthen democratic values by promoting communication. She commended the media persons for being watchful.

CM Speaks About Development In Delhi Since February 2025

The Chief Minister spoke about the development work and welfare initiatives that have been taking place in Delhi since February 2025. She said that a lot of work is being done and the focus is on spreading awareness to all citizens about development and welfare projects.

She added that it is important to know what the people expect from the government. The media helps close the gap between the people and administration by highlighting important issues.

She stressed that it is important to have positive communication between the government and media to bring issues to the forefront which are in the interest of the public.

Cabinet Members Attend Meeting With Harsh Malhotra

Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra attended the meeting along with Cabinet members, MLAs and other prominent personalities.

To conclude, the Chief Minister wished everyone in the media a heartfelt happy Diwali. She prayed to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for a happy, prosperous and healthy life.

This meeting highlighted how working together, communication and the responsibilities of the media can help strengthen democratic engagement.