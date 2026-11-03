'This Is What Women Need': New Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Wins Praise For Safety Features

The newly launched Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is attracting attention for its safety features, with a woman travel creator highlighting facilities that could make overnight journeys more comfortable and reassuring for female passengers.

Travel creator Divya Saha, who experienced the train before its official launch, shared her observations about features she considered particularly important for women travelling alone. She pointed to CCTV cameras, locked doors and well-lit corridors as measures that could help passengers feel safer during night journeys.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Divya Saha | Travel Train Tales (@explorerdivi)

One feature that caught her attention was the train's locked-door system. According to Saha, the mechanism prevents unauthorised and ticketless passengers from entering the coaches at night. She also praised the cleanliness of the washrooms, noting that they remained in good condition even at 11:30 pm, despite the journey having begun earlier in the day.

Her experience was shared on Instagram, where it prompted several reactions from social media users. One person commented,“Let's hope people maintain this. Everyone needs development, but it comes with the responsibility of having civic sense.”

Also Read:Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Launched: Check Route, 8 Stops, Timings And Ticket Fares

Another user wrote,“That's great. As long as people treat it as their own and don't fill it with trash.”

A third reaction read,“Indian railway day by day.” Another user pointed out that safety measures should benefit everyone, not just women, writing,“These are safety features for both men and women, not just women. As a man, I appreciate and expect these features to keep me safe as well, from other men and women.”

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on November 1. According to South Western Railway, the service will operate six days a week, with no departure from Bengaluru on Mondays and from Mumbai on Tuesdays.

The train will depart Bengaluru's SMVT station at 7:45 pm and reach Mumbai's CSMT at 11:55 am the following day. The return service will leave Mumbai at 8:10 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at noon. It will cover the route in approximately 16 hours, stopping at eight stations, including Anantapur, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Solapur and Pune.

The railway's official announcement described the service as offering“enhanced comfort, modern amenities and a superior overnight travel experience.”

Also Read:Vande Bharat Sleeper Cuts Bengaluru-Mumbai Travel Time By 6 Hours, But Tickets Cost Up To 96% More