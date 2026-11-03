Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Held Hostage At Knifepoint During Chain-Snatching Attempt, Locals Rescue Her (WATCH)

A woman was held hostage at knifepoint during an attempted chain-snatching incident at a shoe and bag repair shop in Bengaluru's Indiranagar on October 31. The accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she refused to hand over her gold mangalya chain. In a shocking turn of events, he reportedly poured Fevikwik on her hands and glued them to a table to prevent her from resisting or escaping. However, her screams alerted people from neighbouring shops, who rushed to her rescue, overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police. The woman escaped unharmed, while the accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Accused Threatens Woman With Knife And Glues Her Hands To Table

The incident took place around 11.45 am on October 31, within the jurisdiction of the Indiranagar police station. The victim, identified as Jayashree, was working at a premium shoe and bag repair shop when the accused, identified as Prabhuraj alias Raj, suddenly entered the premises.

Initially, he allegedly pretended to be in distress, claiming that someone was chasing him and trying to kill him. However, he soon revealed his intentions and threatened Jayashree with a knife, demanding that she hand over her gold chain.

To prevent her from resisting or escaping, the accused allegedly poured Fevikwik, which he had brought with him, onto both her hands and glued them to the shop's table. He then snatched her 35-gram gold mangalya chain, reportedly valued at around Rs. 4.5 lakh.

Locals Overpower Accused And Rescue Woman

As the accused attempted to flee with the chain, Jayashree raised an alarm, drawing the attention of people from neighbouring shops and passers-by.

When the locals rushed towards the shop, the accused allegedly held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her if anyone approached. Despite his threats, the locals managed to distract and overpower him, rescuing the woman.

They subsequently caught the accused and handed him over to the Indiranagar police. Jayashree was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.

Accused Remanded To Judicial Custody

Following the incident, the police arrested Prabhuraj alias Raj and remanded him to judicial custody. Police are also verifying his background as part of the investigation.

Sharing details of the incident, Bengaluru City Police said that the Indiranagar police had swiftly acted in the attempted chain-snatching case. They also acknowledged the timely assistance of the public in apprehending the suspect and confirmed that the victim was safe and unharmed.

@indiranagarpolice swiftly acted in an attempted chain-snatching case

With timely assistance from the public, the suspect was apprehended and subsequently remanded to judicial custody, victim is safe & amp; unharmed.

@BlrCityPolice remains vigilant and committed to public safety. DCP EAST (@DcpEastBcp) November 3, 2026

How Did Social Media React?

The incident has drawn attention to the quick response of local residents, with social media users appreciating those who stepped forward to rescue the woman.

One user commented: "Appreciate those who came forward to save her."

Another user commented: "Thanks to locals who saved the girl."