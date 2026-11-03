Sudanese Army Downs FH-95 Drone in West Kordofan
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army said Monday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed an FH-95 drone in West Kordofan state as fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued.
In a brief statement, the military reported that it had brought down what it described as a “hostile” drone south of Wad Banda on Monday evening.
The army did not identify the party operating the aircraft or disclose details about its intended mission.
The Chinese-developed FH-95 is an unmanned aircraft designed to carry out reconnaissance, surveillance and electronic warfare operations. It is capable of remaining airborne for more than 12 hours.
Clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF remain ongoing across the three states of the Kordofan region: North Kordofan, West Kordofan and South Kordofan.
The wider conflict began in April 2023 following disputes over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the national military.
The fighting has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced approximately 13 million people, according to estimates from the United Nations and international organizations.
In a brief statement, the military reported that it had brought down what it described as a “hostile” drone south of Wad Banda on Monday evening.
The army did not identify the party operating the aircraft or disclose details about its intended mission.
The Chinese-developed FH-95 is an unmanned aircraft designed to carry out reconnaissance, surveillance and electronic warfare operations. It is capable of remaining airborne for more than 12 hours.
Clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF remain ongoing across the three states of the Kordofan region: North Kordofan, West Kordofan and South Kordofan.
The wider conflict began in April 2023 following disputes over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the national military.
The fighting has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced approximately 13 million people, according to estimates from the United Nations and international organizations.
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