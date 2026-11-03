Yemeni Army Reports Extensive Operations Against Houthi Forces
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army announced Monday that it had conducted 951 operations against Houthi positions and fighter groups within a 24-hour period as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the campaign had “neutralized” approximately 332 Houthi field commanders and fighters, according to a statement published on X.
He added that the operations resulted in the destruction or damage of 56 vehicles, military equipment items and weapons across several battlefronts, including Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda.
In Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, al-Nuzaili said government troops continued responding to Houthi attacks while targeting the group's positions, movements and sources of fire.
He also reported that military engineering teams were working to remove landmines and explosive devices from areas recently retaken in Al-Jawf, with the aim of reducing threats to civilians.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the army's claims.
The latest announcement comes amid renewed fighting between government forces and the Houthis that began in July. The escalation has killed and injured thousands of people and forced more than 250,000 others to flee their homes, according to UN reports.
The renewed clashes brought an end to a period of relative calm that had lasted in Yemen since April 2022. Meanwhile, continued hostilities and population displacement have further aggravated the country's humanitarian emergency.
Yemen's conflict dates back to September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, along with several provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened militarily in support of the internationally recognized government.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the campaign had “neutralized” approximately 332 Houthi field commanders and fighters, according to a statement published on X.
He added that the operations resulted in the destruction or damage of 56 vehicles, military equipment items and weapons across several battlefronts, including Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda.
In Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, al-Nuzaili said government troops continued responding to Houthi attacks while targeting the group's positions, movements and sources of fire.
He also reported that military engineering teams were working to remove landmines and explosive devices from areas recently retaken in Al-Jawf, with the aim of reducing threats to civilians.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the army's claims.
The latest announcement comes amid renewed fighting between government forces and the Houthis that began in July. The escalation has killed and injured thousands of people and forced more than 250,000 others to flee their homes, according to UN reports.
The renewed clashes brought an end to a period of relative calm that had lasted in Yemen since April 2022. Meanwhile, continued hostilities and population displacement have further aggravated the country's humanitarian emergency.
Yemen's conflict dates back to September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, along with several provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened militarily in support of the internationally recognized government.
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