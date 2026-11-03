Yemeni Army Reports 951 Operations Against Houthis In 24 Hours

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Yemeni army said Monday that it carried out 951 operations targeting Houthi positions and groups of fighters in 24 hours as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said in a statement on the US social media platform X that the operations had“neutralised” around 332 Houthi field commanders and fighters.

The army also reported destroying or damaging 56 vehicles, pieces of equipment and weapons across several fronts, including Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda.

In southwestern Taiz province, al-Nuzaili said troops continued to counter Houthi attacks and strike the group's positions, movements and sources of fire.

He added that military engineers were clearing mines and explosive devices from recaptured areas in Al-Jawf to reduce the risk to civilians.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

A military escalation between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than a quarter of a million people, according to UN reports.

The escalation ended a period of relative calm that had prevailed in Yemen since April 2022, while the humanitarian crisis has worsened amid continued fighting and displacement.

Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.

--NNN-ANADOLU