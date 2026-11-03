Azerbaijan Opens Five New Bridges In Baku's Garadagh District

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Five newly constructed bridges have been opened to traffic in Baku's Garadagh district as part of ongoing efforts to modernise and upgrade the region's road infrastructure.

The Azerbaijan State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told AZERTAC that the bridges had been completed and commissioned over the past few months.

Three of the bridges are located in the Gobustan settlement, at the 55th kilometre of the Baku–Alat–Gazakh highway. The remaining two have been built on the Sangachal–Chayildag and Lokbatan–Guzdak roads.

The third bridge opened in Gobustan is 45.2 metres long, with a carriageway width of 10 metres.

Meanwhile, the existing fourth bridge in the same area is also scheduled for reconstruction. Its demolition and replacement with a new structure are expected to begin in the coming days.

The projects are part of broader efforts to improve road connectivity, enhance traffic safety and upgrade transport infrastructure across Garadagh district.