Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Kharkiv Rises To 62
“The number of people injured as a result of the enemy strike on a medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district has risen to 62. Everyone is receiving medical assistance,” the post said.
In addition, 226 patients are being evacuated to other medical facilities.
According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, more than 1,000 windows have been shattered in several buildings.Read also: Injury toll in Russian strikes on Izium rises to 27, one killed
As reported, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with missiles and guided aerial bombs, with four people initially reported injured.
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