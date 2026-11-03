Ukraine Intercepts 66% Of Russia's Jet-Powered Shahed Drones In October General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post.

In October, Russian forces launched 6,473 Shahed-131/136 and Shahed-238 UAVs against Ukraine. In Russian codification, these are referred to as Geran-1/2/3/4/5.

Ukrainian fighter and army aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, drone operators, and electronic warfare units are involved in destroying the enemy drones.

The effectiveness of countering jet-powered Shahed-type attack drones last month was 66%, while Ukraine's air defense is even more effective against conventional Shahed-type drones, intercepting 89% of them.

“This is a significant result, especially given the scale of Russia's air attacks and their increasing complexity: changes in flight routes and altitudes, the combination of attack drones with decoys and missile strikes,” the General Staff stressed.

At the same time, the military noted that even effective Ukrainian air defense operations cannot completely eliminate the threat.

In addition, countering ballistic missiles remains a major challenge, as the enemy actively used them in October to strike Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine need more effective means of countering Russian ballistic missiles, while continuing to integrate and strengthen the multilayered air defense system and introduce new approaches to detecting and neutralizing aerial threats,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

Intelligence reveals details of Russian Gerbera-2with range of up to 1,200 km

As reported by Ukrinform, as of October 29, Russia's total combat personnel losses for the current month stood at 49,040, the highest monthly figure since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.