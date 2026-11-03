Russian Forces Launch Repeated Strike On Dnipro, Leaving People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration chief Oleksandr Hanzha said this on Telegram.

“At dawn, the enemy again launched strikes on Dnipro. Buildings were damaged. There are injured people. All services are working at the scene,” he said.

Earlier, at around 4:09, Hanzha reported that Russian forces had struck critical infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and the Kryvyi Rih district.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov later reported that in the Samarskyi district, in addition to the thermal power plant, strikes hit a residential neighborhood and a police station. A hospital was also damaged.

Hanzha clarified that five people were injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro this morning.“They are all currently in hospital. Two men, aged 80 and 81, are in serious condition,” he said.

Injury toll in Russian attack onrises to 62

As reported, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and artillery during the day on November 2. One person was killed and three others were injured.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration