Industry Insights Explore The Essential Functions Of Modern Box Substations

Core Construction of a Box Substation

A typical box substation consists of three main compartments:

1. Medium Voltage Compartment

The medium voltage compartment contains incoming and outgoing switchgear, such as ring main units, load break switches, circuit breakers, fuses, and surge arresters. This section connects the box substation to the utility medium voltage network.

2. Transformer Compartment

The transformer compartment houses the power or distribution transformer. Depending on the project, it may contain an oil immersed transformer, a dry type transformer, or a cast resin transformer. The transformer steps down the medium voltage to low voltage for end use.

3. Low Voltage Compartment

The low voltage compartment contains low voltage switchgear, distribution panels, circuit breakers, bus bars, and monitoring devices. It distributes power to outgoing feeders and protects downstream equipment.

Some compact box substation units also include a control compartment with protection relays, meters, communication equipment, and auxiliary power systems.

The enclosure of a box type substation is usually made of steel, aluminum, or composite materials. It must be weatherproof, corrosion-resistant, mechanically strong, and lockable. Many units are designed for outdoor installation, while others are suitable for indoor use.

Main Types of Box Substations

Box substations are classified in several ways.

1. By Voltage Level

Common voltage classes include:



10 kV box substation - used in medium voltage urban and industrial distribution.

35 kV box substation - used in regional distribution and larger industrial projects.

110 kV box substation - used in compact transmission and substation applications. 132 kV box substation - applied in compact transmission substations.

2. By Structure

Several structural types are available:



European type box substation - characterized by compact design, flexible compartments, and wide use in urban and industrial projects.

American type box substation - often pad mounted, with integrated transformer and switchgear for distribution applications.

Compact box substation - a smaller, space-saving version used where footprint is critical.

Prefabricated box substation - fully assembled and tested in the factory before delivery. Modular box substation - built in modules that can be combined or expanded on site.

3. By Application

Box substations are also categorized by use:



Urban box substation - installed in cities, residential areas, and commercial districts.

Industrial box substation - used in manufacturing plants, mines, chemical plants, and industrial parks.

Commercial box substation - used in shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, and hospitals.

Data center box substation - designed for high reliability and continuous power supply.

Renewable energy box substation - used in solar farms, wind farms, and energy storage systems. Mobile box substation - transportable units used for temporary power supply or emergency restoration.

Key Features and Advantages

Box substations offer many important benefits.

1. Compact Size

The most obvious advantage of a box type substation is its small footprint. It is much more compact than a conventional substation, making it ideal for dense urban areas and industrial plants where space is limited.

2. Factory Built and Pre-Tested

Because the unit is assembled and tested in the factory, installation time on site is greatly reduced. This also improves quality and reduces the risk of installation errors.

3. High Safety

Box substations are fully enclosed and lockable. They reduce public access to live parts and minimize the risk of electrical accidents. Internal barriers and separation between compartments further improve safety.

4. Easy Installation

A compact box substation can be installed on a small concrete foundation and connected to cables. Civil works are much less extensive than for conventional substations.

5. Flexible Design

Box substations can be customized to match project requirements. Buyers can specify voltage levels, capacity ratings, transformer type, switchgear configuration, protection schemes, metering options, and enclosure styles.

6. Suitable for Renewable Energy

Renewable energy projects such as solar farms and wind farms require fast deployment and compact power conversion equipment. A box substation is an ideal solution because it integrates the transformer, switchgear, and protection systems into one unit.

7. Aesthetic Acceptability

Urban box substations can be designed with clean, modern enclosures that blend better with the surrounding environment than traditional substation equipment.

Applications of Box Substations

Box substations are used in a wide range of applications.

1. Urban Distribution

Cities use urban box substation units to supply power to residential areas, commercial districts, office towers, and shopping centers. Their compact size makes them suitable for installation near load centers.

2. Industrial Plants

Manufacturing plants, mines, chemical plants, and industrial parks use industrial box substation units to supply large motor loads, production equipment, lighting, and control systems.

3. Commercial Developments

Shopping malls, hotels, hospitals, schools, and office buildings use commercial box substation units to provide safe, compact, and reliable power distribution.

4. Data Centers

Data centers require extremely reliable power. Box substations are often used in the primary distribution system because they integrate switchgear, transformers, and protection into one pre-tested unit.

5. Renewable Energy Projects

Solar farms, wind farms, and energy storage systems use renewable energy box substation units to step up voltage and connect to the grid. These units are often designed for outdoor installation and remote operation.

6. Infrastructure Projects

Airports, railway stations, metro systems, tunnels, and stadiums use box substations because of their compact size and fast deployment.

7. Temporary and Emergency Power

Mobile box substations are used for temporary power supply during construction, events, or grid maintenance. They are also used for emergency restoration after grid failures.

Standards and Certification

Box substations must comply with strict standards. The most important standards include:



IEC 62271-202 - standard for compact secondary substations.

IEC 60076 - for power transformers.

IEC 62271 - for high voltage switchgear and controlgear.

ANSI/IEEE standards - for North American applications.

GB/T 17467 - Chinese standard for high voltage/low voltage prefabricated substations. UL and CSA standards - for North American and Canadian markets.

When sourcing a box type substation, buyers should verify compliance with the required standard, type test reports, and certification documents.

How to Select the Right Box Substation

Selecting the correct box substation requires careful evaluation.

1. Determine Voltage Level

The first step is to specify the incoming and outgoing voltage levels. Common choices include 10 kV box substation and 35 kV box substation, although higher voltage versions are also available.

2. Determine Transformer Capacity

The transformer capacity depends on the total load, load growth, diversity factor, and future expansion plans.

3. Choose Transformer Type

Depending on safety, environmental, and installation requirements, you may select an oil immersed transformer, a dry type transformer, or a cast resin transformer.

4. Specify Switchgear Configuration

Switchgear configuration depends on the number of incoming and outgoing feeders, protection requirements, and operating philosophy.

5. Select Protection and Monitoring Features

Protection features may include overcurrent protection, earth fault protection, differential protection, surge protection, and monitoring systems.

6. Evaluate Environmental Requirements

Environmental requirements include weather resistance, corrosion resistance, noise limits, and aesthetic appearance.

Sourcing from a Box Substation Manufacturer

Working directly with a box substation manufacturer offers many advantages. A factory can provide:



Factory price box substation options for bulk and project orders.

Custom design for voltage, capacity, switchgear, transformer, and protection requirements.

Type test reports and certification documents.

Factory assembly and pre-testing.

Technical support during installation and commissioning. After-sales service and spare parts supply.

For international buyers, China box substation suppliers are increasingly competitive. Many Chinese factories produce European type box substation, compact box substation, prefabricated box substation, and modular box substation units according to IEC, ANSI, IEEE, UL, and CSA standards.

Export and Project Support

Leading box substation exporters support international projects with:



Competitive wholesale box substation pricing.

Custom engineering for urban, industrial, commercial, and renewable energy projects.

Export documentation and certification support.

Containerized shipping and project logistics. After-sales technical assistance.

Whether you need a 10 kV box substation for a commercial development or a 35 kV box substation for an industrial plant, an experienced exporter can help you find the right solution.

Maintenance Tips

Although box substations are designed for low maintenance, some basic care is still important:



Keep the enclosure clean and free of dust.

Check for corrosion, damage, or loose doors.

Inspect cooling fans and ventilation systems.

Test protection relays and monitoring devices.

Verify cable connections and bus bars. Keep the surrounding area clear of obstructions.

Proper maintenance helps ensure long service life and reliable operation.

Conclusion: The Box Substation for Modern Power Systems

The box substation is one of the most important developments in modern power distribution. Its combination of compact size, factory assembly, pre-testing, safety, and flexibility makes it ideal for urban areas, industrial plants, commercial developments, data centers, and renewable energy projects.

From the 10 kV box substation used in urban distribution to the 35 kV box substation used in larger industrial and renewable energy applications, this product family continues to grow in importance.

If you are sourcing equipment for an urban, industrial, commercial, or renewable energy project, contact our box substation factory today. We supply a full range of compact box substation, prefabricated box substation, European type box substation, and modular box substation units, with custom options and global export support.

About Us

Henan Kezao Electric Co.,Ltd. established in 1995, has its headquarters in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang Province. As a digitally intelligent management enterprise, it integrates the R&D production, sales, installation and services of power equipment, With technological innovation as its core driving force, Kezao is committed to building a comprehensive industrial ecosystem.