Winged Self-Drilling Screw Selection Guide Explains How To Fasten Wood To Steel

(MENAFN- GetNews) Xingtai, Hebei, China - November 2 , 2026 - When a screw passes through plywood and into steel, continuing to turn the screw will cause the head to sink into the material. However, a small gap will still remain beneath the board. In flooring installations, this gap can cause the floor to shift or creak; on a production line, this situation means the line must be stopped to troubleshoot the problem. Start with the connection. To secure wood to steel, use specialized screws. The range of steel drilling depths, wood thicknesses, and joint performance of these specialized screws must match the specific application. Winged self-tapping screws simplify the installation process by clearing obstacles in the wood before the threads engage with the steel, but they must still be compatible with the actual materials involved. For a buyer comparing quotations,“winged screw, zinc plated” leaves too much unspecified. Steel thickness, board thickness, head style and exposure conditions should be on the enquiry before price comparisons begin. How do these wings do? The small wings above the tip of the drill bit enlarge the hole in the wood. This allows the threaded portion of the screw to pass through the wood with less resistance, without the screw advancing on its own. When the self-tapping portion of the screw drills into steel, the wings break off as the screw advances once it encounters the appropriate steel. This allows the threads to engage with the steel without the wings enlarging the hole. If there is insufficient clearance in the wood, the screw may push the wood panel away from the steel while drilling,This is often called jacking or sheet ride. The wings address that installation problem. Simpson Strong-Tie They are not locking features. Because the wings break away during installation, they cannot act as an anti-loosening device afterward. At the factory sample bench, inspect the joint from the side as well as from above. A neat countersink tells you about the head position; checking contact between the board and the steel tells you whether the assembly has actually closed. Check the Steel Thickness Before Choosing the Screw Many buyers assume that a screw capable of drilling thicker steel must also suit thinner steel. That assumption can fail with winged screws. The steel must fall within the product's stated application range, including any minimum thickness needed to break the wings. A maximum drilling figure alone does not answer that question. For a concrete example, EJOT lists a 2.5 mm minimum steel thickness for wing shearing on its JT2-WD-5-5.5, alongside a 5.0 mm drilling capacity. Those values belong to that product; they are not a specification for every 5.5 mm winged screw. EJOT Check both limits. Ask the supplier to confirm the steel grade and thickness covered by the data sheet. Where the screw passes through overlapping steel layers, send a section drawing showing each layer and any gap.

Assembly condition What to confirm before ordering Plywood on thin steel framing Minimum steel thickness, wing break-off behaviour and pull-out data for that framing Timber on a thicker steel section Drilling capacity, suitable point geometry and permitted timber thickness Hardwood or dense engineered board Board suitability, countersinking requirements and any required predrilling Structural sheathing or load-bearing flooring The specified fastener and connection design, including spacing and edge distances Treated timber in outdoor service Compatibility with the timber treatment and the exposure environment

Do not substitute a winged screw into a structural sheathing specification just because the diameter and length match. Published testing by Simpson Strong-Tie found different stiffness and design-strength results for winged and non-winged screws in the shear-wall assemblies tested. Connection-specific evidence matters. strongtie

Select Length from the Assembly, Not the Board Alone

Take a simple selection example: 18 mm plywood over 3 mm steel.

The materials total 21 mm, but that does not make a 21 mm screw suitable. The screw still needs the correct drill-point clearance and sufficient fully formed thread engagement through the steel.

Compare the assembly with the manufacturer's grip or timber-thickness table. Include any additional layers, and check how the selected head style affects the length measurement.

A drill tip showing beneath the steel is not enough. The tip does not provide the same engagement as fully formed threads. Some manufacturer instructions require a specified number of complete threads beyond the steel; apply the requirement for the exact fastener. strongtie

There is a useful production-floor check here: keep an installed sample that can be inspected from underneath. Check the thread engagement, the board-to-steel contact and the condition of the head recess before approving the installation settings.

Match the Head to the Surface

Countersunk heads suit many jobs that need a flush timber surface. Head diameter and countersinking features also affect how the head bears on the board.

Thin plywood, hardwood and soft timber should not be treated as interchangeable. Dense boards or fixing positions near ends may require predrilling or countersinking even when the screw is sold as self-drilling. Follow the board manufacturer's instructions and the screw's application guidance. com

A head driven below the required seating depth is not evidence of a stronger connection. Check the board for crushing or damage.

Choose the Coating for the Timber and the Environment

A bright zinc finish does not tell you whether a fastener suits treated timber, exterior condensation or coastal exposure.

State the conditions clearly:

● Untreated or preservative-treated timber, including the treatment type.

● Dry interior, sheltered exterior or direct weather exposure.

● Contact with moisture, industrial chemicals or salt.

● Required service conditions and inspection access.

Product restrictions matter. For example, Hilti identifies its standard S-WW wing-tip reamer for untreated wood and dry indoor conditions. An outdoor or treated-timber job needs its own suitability check. Hilti USA

Case-hardened carbon steel is used in winged screw designs, but“stainless steel” is not a complete alternative specification. Ask for the grade, drill-point construction, drilling

Read the Salt-Spray Report Beyond the Hour Count

For an ASTM B117 report, check the tested coating, specimen identification, exposure duration and acceptance criteria. Establish whether the result concerns white corrosion products, red rust, or another agreed endpoint.

Test hours are not service years. ASTM states that salt-spray results used alone generally do not reliably predict performance in natural environments. A report can support coating comparison under stated conditions; it cannot establish the life of every installed connection. astm

For repeat orders, request traceability between the supplied coating specification and the supporting test documentation.

Installation: Get the First Trial Joint Right

Use the actual board and steel for the trial. A test on a different steel thickness does not settle whether the selected screw suits the production job.

Hold the materials in their intended position. Check that the joint can close before driving.

Fit the correct driver bit. A poor fit makes head damage more likely and makes seating harder to control.

Keep the screw perpendicular to the surface.

Use the specified tool and speed. Follow the fastener's instructions for drilling and final seating.

Stop at the required head position. Inspect the joint before continuing with the batch.

More speed and force can overheat or damage a drill point. Simpson Strong-Tie's technical guidance recommends a drill motor rather than impact or hammer action for the self-drilling screws it discusses; follow the instructions for the selected product instead of assuming every driver is suitable. Simpson Strong-Tie

What happens during the trial What to check next The board lifts before the screw seats Clearance through the timber, wing condition and application suitability The drill point wears or overheats Steel specification, operating speed, applied force and chip clearance The screw turns without tightening Whether the steel thread has stripped or the connection falls outside the product's limits The head damages the board surface Seating depth, head design and any required countersinking

If a sample fails, keep it. Record the screw code, material thicknesses, driver setting and where the failure occurred. That gives the supplier something useful to investigate.

Will Winged Screws Stop the Joint from Loosening?

The wings help during installation. Long-term movement requires a separate assessment.

For trailer flooring, machinery enclosures or other assemblies exposed to repeated loading, ask how the proposed connection has been evaluated for its intended service. Relevant checks may include slip, cyclic loading, thread pull-out and head pull-through, depending on the application.

A single successful drive proves that a screw installed in that sample. It does not establish the connection's design capacity or resistance to repeated movement.

Avoid a generic“anti-loosening” claim without a stated test method, assembly and result.

What Overseas Buyers Should Put on the RFQ

A useful enquiry lets the supplier check the connection and quote the same product across repeat orders.

RFQ item Information to include Application Plywood flooring, timber battens, cladding support or another defined connection Materials Board type, thickness and treatment; steel grade and thickness Fastener details Required head and drive, proposed diameter and length, drawing or reference sample Performance Required connection loads and project-specific approval requirements Corrosion Exposure conditions, coating requirement and test acceptance criteria Quantity Trial quantity, order quantity and expected repeat demand by size Packaging Loose or collated, inner-pack count, carton weight limit, labels and pallet requirements Delivery Destination, required dispatch date, sample approval and document requirements

Ask for Evidence That Matches the Product

SO 10666 covers mechanical and functional properties of drilling screws with tapping screw threads. Where applicable, request evidence against the specified requirements, together with the drawing and drilling-performance data for the offered screw. Mechanical and functional properties

For a structural connection, also obtain the applicable evaluation or design data. A standard number on a quotation does not, by itself, establish that a particular timber-to-steel joint has the required capacity.

Confirm MOQ and Lead Time by Specification

Ask whether the minimum order quantity applies to each size, coating, drive type or printed package. A combined order quantity can conceal several separate production requirements.

Request that the quotation clearly specify the starting point for the delivery schedule-whether it is order confirmation, payment of a deposit, sample approval, or packaging approval.

These details belong in the quotation.

For export packing, agree on moisture protection, carton strength and batch identification. Include checks for damaged drill points and wings when reviewing packed samples, and confirm that collated screws fit the intended feeding system.

Frequently Asked QuestionsCan standard wood screws be used to fasten wood to steel?

This is only permissible if the fasteners are specifically designed and rated for this connection. Wood drill bits are not capable of drilling through steel; please select products specifically designed for wood-to-steel applications with clearly stated usage limitations.

Do Winged Self-Drilling Screws Need Pilot Holes?

Often they can install without separate pilot holes within their stated application range. Dense boards, board ends and some finishing requirements may still need predrilling or countersinking. Check both manufacturers' instructions. com

Can I Use Winged Screws for Wood-to-Wood Fixing?

Choose a wood-to-wood screw for that job unless the manufacturer states otherwise. A winged wood-to-steel screw is designed to clear the upper timber and engage a steel substrate.

What Information Does Sinsun Need to Check a Screw Selection?

Send the board thickness and type, steel thickness and grade, exposure conditions, required head finish and order quantity. Include a drawing or clear assembly photograph, plus any project specification.

Request an Evaluation of Wood-to-Steel Fasteners

Ensure the range of steel thicknesses before placing a bulk order for winged self-tapping screws, and test the selected fasteners in the target assembly before ordering you request a quote, please include screw specifications, relevant technical documentation, sample arrangements, a minimum order quantity (MOQ), packaging, and delivery date information.

About Us

Tianjin Sinsun Imp & Exp Co., Ltd. has devoted itself in fastener Industry since 2006, On the cutting edge of fastener industry, we are one of the leading manufacturers in north of china, with high self-demand on product quality, we continue to develop better and more efficient manufacturing process to achieve average monthly capacity between 2000~2500 tons. With more than 40,000 tons annual producing capacity.