Hizonsun Drives Global Electric Mobility Transition As Leading EV Charger Manufacturer

MENAFN - GetNews)As the world accelerates its transition toward sustainable transportation, the infrastructure supporting electric vehicles (EVs) has become the backbone of a cleaner future. By 2026, the global EV market has reached a pivotal stage, with projections suggesting that global electric vehicle sales will reach 23 million units annually, accounting for nearly 28% of the total automotive market. Behind this massive shift stands a critical demand for reliable, intelligent, and rapid charging solutions. Leading the charge from the heart of China's high-tech manufacturing sector is Suzhou HizonSun Tech Co., Ltd., a China Top EV Charger Manufacturer that is redefining efficiency and connectivity for drivers and operators worldwide.

A Vision for Green, High-Quality Mobility

Founded in 2018, HizonSun has rapidly evolved from an ambitious startup into a key global player in the new energy vehicle charging industry. With over eight years of deep industry expertise, the company integrates research and development, production, and sales into a comprehensive, high-tech enterprise.

HizonSun's mission is clear: to provide green, high-quality products that offer exceptional value, aesthetic taste, and long-term reliability. By focusing on excellence in every link of the production chain, the company has established a formidable presence, with branches spanning Jiangsu, Shenzhen, Wuhan, and Gansu, ensuring a localized yet powerful national and international service footprint.

The Technological Edge: Innovation at the Core

In an era where "software-defined vehicles" are becoming the industry standard, HizonSun understands that hardware alone is no longer enough. The company's competitive advantage lies in its proprietary DC control system and its sophisticated, independently developed intelligent control platform.

This platform supports advanced features such as:

Remote Upgrades: Keeping hardware optimized without physical intervention.

Intelligent Control: Real-time monitoring and management of charging processes.

Automatic Settlement: Streamlining payment and billing for fleet operators and public stations.

Customized Development: Tailoring software solutions to meet the specific needs of diverse global clients.

With over 50 intellectual property rights-including invention patents, design patents, and software copyrights-HizonSun is a pioneer in AC and DC charging systems. Their dedication to quality is backed by globally recognized certifications, including ISO9001, CQC, CE, CB, and UL, ensuring their products meet the rigorous automotive-grade standards demanded in the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Scalable Manufacturing for a Growing World

A cornerstone of HizonSun's success is its 10,000-square-meter production base located in Kunshan, Jiangsu. Since the launch of this expanded facility in 2021, the company has effectively entered the supply chains of major automakers, cementing its status as a first-tier charging solution provider.

HizonSun boasts a complete, end-to-end industrial chain. By internalizing every critical step-including R&D, mold design, injection molding, SMT, sheet metal fabrication, cable assembly, and final assembly-the company maintains full control over product quality and supply chain resilience. This vertical integration enables an impressive annual production capacity of over 500,000 units, allowing the company to meet the surging global demand for charging hardware with agility and precision.

Application Scenarios: Where HizonSun Powers Progress

HizonSun's portfolio of over 80 models of AC and DC chargers is designed to cater to a wide array of application environments, reflecting the diverse needs of the modern EV ecosystem:

1. Residential & Home Charging

As many consumers prioritize home charging for its convenience and cost-effectiveness, HizonSun offers sleek, reliable AC charging solutions. Designed for both single-family homes and multi-unit residential complexes, these units provide safe, efficient, and user-friendly charging experiences that integrate seamlessly into smart home environments.

2. Commercial & Public Charging Networks

For charge point operators, HizonSun's DC fast chargers are the workhorses of the public infrastructure. Designed to support high-utilization rates in urban centers and along highway corridors, these chargers help reduce range anxiety, delivering rapid energy boosts in minutes rather than hours. Their compatibility with diverse vehicle models makes them the perfect choice for public charging stations, workplaces, and retail destinations.

3. Fleet & Corporate Solutions

For real estate developers, brands, and logistics companies managing commercial EV fleets, HizonSun provides comprehensive charging networks. Their "EV Charging Network" cloud management platform acts as the brain of these operations, enabling centralized supervision, maintenance, and data analysis to optimize fleet energy usage and minimize operational costs.

Global Impact and Future Outlook

Today, HizonSun's reach extends to more than 40 countries and regions. With 36 global sales and service centers, the company is not just an exporter but a long-term partner for international automakers, operators, and household users.

As we look toward 2035, the global EV charging infrastructure market is expected to grow from nearly $60 billion in 2026 to over $490 billion. HizonSun is strategically positioned to ride this wave. By continuing to invest in next-generation technologies like bidirectional charging (V2H/V2G) and enhancing its software capabilities to assist in grid balancing, the company is preparing for the next phase of the energy transition.

Why HizonSun?

Choosing HizonSun means choosing a manufacturer that refuses to compromise on quality. Whether you are an automotive brand looking for a specialized charging partner, or a municipality looking to build out a robust public charging network, HizonSun provides the perfect blend of technological innovation, mass-manufacturing capacity, and a commitment to service excellence.

From the first sketch of a mold to the final assembly of a cutting-edge DC charger, Suzhou HizonSun Tech Co., Ltd. is committed to empowering the world with clean, efficient, and reliable energy.

Learn more about how we are powering the future of mobility at our website:

Address: Building 103, Baoyu Plaza, North Changjiang Road, Zhoushi Town, Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, R



mail: ...

Tel: +86 15051632141



About Us

Suzhou HizonSun Tech Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production and sales of new energy vehicle charging equipment. Committed to providing green, high-quality products with excellent quality, taste and brand value, we have rapidly grown into a key player in the EV charging industry.