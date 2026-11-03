Los Angeles Trading Card Photo Booth Prints Collector Cards On Site For Amazon Ads X Nike

MENAFN - GetNews) Guests picked a sport, AI placed them in it in about seven seconds, and every guest walked away holding a printed, sleeved card with their name on it.

Los Angeles, California - November 02, 2026 - Captured Celebrations, a Los Angeles photo booth company, today shared how its trading card photo booth turned a room of Nike and Amazon Ads leaders into pro athletes at Amazon Ads x Nike Immersion Day, "Win Now. Win Together.," held September 23, 2026 on the lawn of The Culver Studios in Culver City.

A trading card photo booth is an event photo booth that prints each guest's picture as a collectible card, with the guest's name on the front and athlete-style stats on the back. At this event, generative AI placed guests in a sport of their choice, and each card was sleeved on the spot.

Key facts



Event: Amazon Ads x Nike Immersion Day, "Win Now. Win Together."

Date and place: September 23, 2026, The Culver Studios, Culver City, California

Event producer: byREVL

Booth: trading card photo booth by Captured Celebrations

Sports: basketball, soccer and tennis

AI image time: about seven seconds per guest, according to the on-site team

Card size: 2.5 x 3.5 inches, sleeved on site Client feedback: byREVL rated the activation 10 out of 10 in writing the same evening



Event producer byREVL booked the booth for a day themed around the tradition of fandom. The brief was an interactive moment that felt like sport, fit a vintage locker room set, and gave executives something they would actually keep.

Guests chose basketball, soccer or tennis. Generative AI placed each guest in that sport in about seven seconds, according to the on-site team: an arena under the lights, a stadium at dusk, a clay court. Guests who preferred to stay themselves took a classic photo in front of the locker set instead.

Each card printed at the booth at 2.5 x 3.5 inches and went straight into a protective sleeve. The front carried the guest's photo and name. The back read like a real athlete profile built on the event's own theme: jersey No. 26, team Amazon Ads x Nike, position Brand Builder, and stat bars for Brand, Business, Ad Tech and Measurement. The layout followed the event team's artwork, with the deep green matched to the rest of the day's design.

Captured Celebrations ran every AI style against test photos in the days before the event and adjusted what did not read well. A first soccer look kept rendering a vintage leather ball incorrectly, so the team switched to a classic black and white ball before a single guest saw it. Every guest at the event left holding a finished card.

Common questions about trading card photo booths

What does a trading card photo booth produce? A printed collectible card for each guest, with the guest's name and photo on the front and event-themed stats on the back.

How long does the AI image take? At the Amazon Ads x Nike event, about seven seconds per guest, according to the on-site team.

Where does Captured Celebrations offer it? Corporate and brand events across Los Angeles County, with custom card design, a bilingual attendant and digital delivery. A Premium Collector option seals each card in a magnetic acrylic case.

Read the full Amazon Ads x Nike trading card activation case study.

About Captured Celebrations

Captured Celebrations is a Los Angeles photo booth and event photography company serving weddings, quinceañeras and corporate brands across LA County. The company has produced more than 500 events, holds 99 five-star Google reviews, and was named Best Wedding Photo Booth 2025. Each activation is built around the client's event theme so that every guest takes home a print.