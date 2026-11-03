Belgian Pop Artist Kim Kay Releases New Music Video For Her Single“ANIMAL”

MENAFN - GetNews) Kim Kay brings bold energy, striking visuals and an infectious pop sound to her latest music release.

New York City, New York - November 3, 2026 - Belgian pop artist Kim Kay continues her musical journey with the release of the official music video for her latest single, “ANIMAL,” bringing a fresh visual dimension to a track that showcases her distinctive personality, confidence and energetic pop style.

Known for her international dance-pop hit“Lilali,” Kim Kay has long been recognized for her ability to combine catchy melodies with an unmistakable European pop sensibility. With“ANIMAL,” she introduces another chapter in her musical career, embracing a bold contemporary sound while maintaining the playful spirit that helped establish her reputation.

The newly released music video gives audiences another way to experience“ANIMAL,” pairing the song with a visual presentation that reinforces its energy and attitude.

For longtime fans, the release offers an opportunity to reconnect with an artist whose music has remained part of European pop culture. For newer listeners,“ANIMAL” provides an introduction to Kim Kay's musical identity and her continued creative evolution.

A Belgian Pop Favorite Continues Her Musical Journey

Kim Kay first gained widespread attention with“Lilali,” a dance-pop recording that helped introduce her music to audiences beyond Belgium. Her combination of memorable hooks, upbeat production and charismatic presentation established her as a recognizable name in European pop music.

With“ANIMAL,” Kim Kay demonstrates her commitment to creating new music and connecting with audiences through contemporary digital platforms.

The arrival of the official music video also expands the single's promotional reach, giving fans and music outlets a new release to discover, watch and share.

Watch the Official“ANIMAL” Music Video

The official music video for“ANIMAL” is available now on YouTube.

WATCH HERE:

About Kim Kay

Kim Kay is a Belgian pop singer best known for her international dance-pop hit“Lilali.” Recognized for her catchy melodies, lively performances and distinctive European pop sound, she has built a musical identity that continues to connect with listeners. Her single“ANIMAL” and its accompanying music video mark another release in her evolving career.

Media Coverage: Music publications, entertainment outlets, radio programmers and pop music fans are invited to discover“ANIMAL” and watch the newly released official music video.