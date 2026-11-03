Creative Bioarray Launches Revolutionary Epigenetic Induction Of Cell Growth Service

MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Bioarray proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking epigenetic induction of cell growth service, which allows researchers and institutions to successfully immortalize challenging cell types without the complications associated with traditional methods, such as viral gene insertion or cell fusion.

Shirley, NY - November 3, 2026 - With over 10 years of experience, Creative Bioarray has become a proven leader in cell immortalization, having successfully worked with nearly every human, mouse, and rat cell type-plus unique species like bovine, chicken, koala, and even spider cells. In an exciting development within cell biology, Creative Bioarray proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking epigenetic induction of cell growth service, which allows researchers and institutions to successfully immortalize challenging cell types without the complications associated with traditional methods, such as viral gene insertion or cell fusion.

"Our mission at Creative Bioarray continues to focus on advancing scientific exploration,” said Hannah Cole, Marketing Director of Creative Bioarray.“With our new epigenetic approach, we significantly enhance the capacity for cell immortalization, ultimately aiding researchers in uncovering key insights into cellular functions and disease mechanisms.”

Immortalized cell lines are essential for biological research and drug testing; however, many primary cells are notoriously difficult to culture long-term in vitro. Creative Bioarray's epigenetic induction of cell growth service employs a non-viral approach to generate robust immortalized cell lines from sources that have historically been extremely challenging-such as hepatocytes from chickens, monkeys, and dogs, as well as human T cells-which were previously nearly impossible to immortalize using conventional methods.

This revolutionary service leverages epigenetic modifications to promote sustained cellular proliferation. Through rigorous research and practical application, Creative Bioarray has successfully immortalized a wide variety of cell types-a feat further evidenced by the detailed case studies showcased on the company's website. "Beyond demonstrating our capability to immortalize human T cells," explains Cole, "we have also successfully established liver cell lines from monkeys and chickens-cells that were previously considered nearly impossible to maintain in long-term culture."

The primary advantage of this service is that it enables the generation of cell lines without the need for introducing viral genes or performing cell fusion. It is applicable to a wide range of human and animal cell lines. This advancement represents more than just a service; it marks a new chapter in the field of cell biology. By facilitating the creation of diverse and stable cell lines, it provides robust support for ongoing drug discovery, cancer research, and other critical biomedical applications.

The epigenetic induction of cell growth service offered by Creative Bioarray exemplifies the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions in the fields of cell biology and regenerative medicine. "The feedback we have received from researchers is truly encouraging," adds Cole. "We are very excited about how this technology will drive future exploration and research within the scientific community."

As the demand for cell culture services continues to grow, Creative Bioarray remains at the forefront of the industry, encouraging researchers to explore the potential applications of its innovative immortalization technology.

About Creative Bioarray

Creative Bioarray is a leading provider of biological products and services, dedicated to advancing scientific research and serving as a trusted partner in gaining a deeper understanding of biological systems. With an extensive portfolio, the company specializes in offering a wide range of cell-based services, biological materials, and advanced cell models, designed to meet the diverse needs of researchers and clinicians worldwide.