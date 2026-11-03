Creative Biogene Launches Lentiviral Vector-Based In Vivo CAR-T Development To Pioneer The Future Of Cancer Therapy

MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Biogene proudly announces the launch of its flagship lentiviral vector-based in vivo CAR-T development services, aimed at revolutionizing cancer treatments through precision medicine.

Shirley, NY - November 3, 2026 - Creative Biogene is established by a team of seasoned scientists, quality professionals, and biotechnology service experts. With unparalleled experience and scientific expertise, our team offers cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions in method development, validation, and sample testing, driving advancements in drug development and manufacturing. Recently, Creative Biogene proudly announced the launch of its flagship lentiviral vector-based in vivo CAR-T development services, aimed at revolutionizing cancer treatments through precision medicine.

CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor T-cell) therapy has emerged as a powerful modality for treating various malignant tumors. Creative Biogene's newly launched integrated solution seamlessly connects therapeutic design, vector engineering, functional assessment, and GMP-compliant development processes. This creates an efficient workflow for the development of "in vivo" CAR-T therapeutic candidates, empowering researchers to navigate the complex challenges involved in advancing innovative cancer therapies from conceptualization to clinical application.

Creative Biogene's team of experts assists clients in designing and optimizing CAR structures specifically tailored for T-cell engineering. By focusing on CAR activity, specificity, and translational potential, we aim to provide robust therapeutic solutions for a wide range of oncological diseases. Furthermore, our researchers have developed and refined targeted lentiviral vector systems, ensuring efficient and selective delivery to T-cells. Leveraging our specialized expertise in envelope engineering and targeting strategies, we achieve highly precise vector characterization.

Additionally, utilizing advanced experimental facilities and relevant in vitro models, Creative Biogene evaluates vector transduction efficiency, CAR expression levels, and T-cell activation and expansion. This critical phase ensures that only the most promising candidates advance to subsequent stages of development. Our specialized team conducts comprehensive preclinical evaluations-covering CAR-T cell generation, expansion, persistence, biodistribution, pharmacodynamics, and anti-tumor activity-while rigorously assessing safety parameters to ensure full compliance with regulatory standards.

Creative Biogene is dedicated to transforming targeted lentiviral vector candidates into scalable manufacturing processes. Our expertise in both upstream and downstream process development ensures that our R&D outcomes align with stringent analytical characterization and GMP production standards. Moreover, our laboratories provide robust analytical strategies for the detailed characterization of vector properties-including physical and functional titers, purity, potency, and critical quality attributes-guaranteeing that our products meet the highest industry standards. Bridging the Gap Between Innovative Research and Clinical Application

Marcia Brady states: "We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing cancer treatment, aiming to empower our clients to accelerate the development of groundbreaking medicines, driving innovation in drug development and manufacturing, and advancing human health."

About Creative Biogene

Creative Biogene is a leading provider of gene and cell therapy solutions, offering an extensive portfolio of services ranging from vector design to drug product manufacturing. We specialize in providing a wide array of analytical and bioanalytical services, including method development, validation, and sample testing crucial for supporting drug development and manufacturing.