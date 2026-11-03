Creative Bioarray Launches Innovative Cell Immortalization Service To Revolutionize Research

MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Bioarray has officially launched its cutting-edge cell immortalization services, designed to meet the growing demands of researchers in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology fields.

Shirley, NY - November 3, 2026 - Creative Bioarray, one of the leading biotechnology products and services providers in pharmaceutical and life science industry. With years of experience in custom human biospecimens procurement, and clinical and research project management, Creative Bioarray proudly develop innovative technologies for the cell biology, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and specialty ingredients markets.

Creative Bioarray has officially launched its cutting-edge cell immortalization services, designed to meet the growing demands of researchers in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology fields. By employing advanced techniques to extend the lifespan of cells, this service provides a vital tool for genetic research, drug development, and personalized medicine.

In this rapidly evolving field, the ability of researchers to obtain and maintain viable cell lines is of critical importance. Traditional primary cell culture methods are often hindered by challenges such as limited cell availability and poor reproducibility. To address these issues, Creative Bioarray has developed a proprietary cell immortalization service. Typically, primary cells cease to proliferate after a limited number of passages, eventually undergoing senescence and death-a limitation that restricts the broader application of cell culture technologies.

By introducing exogenous immortalization genes into target primary cells via gene transfection, researchers can establish immortalized cell lines, enabling the continuous culture of cells in vitro. The primary objective of cell immortalization is to achieve indefinite cell proliferation while ensuring the consistency of the cell population. Hannah Cole, Marketing Director at Creative Bioarray, highlights the significance of this service: "Our immortalization service empowers researchers to overcome the inherent limitations of primary cells. By generating an unlimited supply of customized cell lines, we provide robust support for critical research across a wide range of scientific disciplines."

Creative Bioarray's cell immortalization technology encompasses a variety of approaches, such as the introduction of viral genes or the use of lentiviral vector libraries. These methods function by partially bypassing cell cycle regulation or by incorporating genes critical to cell proliferation-most notably human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT). Furthermore, the service offers a high degree of flexibility, allowing for customization based on the specific cell type required by the client, thereby providing a truly tailored solution.

Leveraging extensive experience in the field of cell immortalization, the scientists at Creative Bioarray utilize a variety of immortalization techniques to successfully immortalize a wide range of mammalian cells-such as hepatocytes and microglia. We cater to the diverse needs of researchers by providing comprehensive support, including cell seeding, passaging, cryopreservation, transfection, and the preparation of cells for imaging and other specific applications.

About Creative Bioarray

Creative Bioarray is a leading provider of primary and immortalized cell lines, catering to various research needs in the life sciences sector. With a dedicated team of experts and state-of-the-art technologies, Creative Bioarray is committed to supplying the best products and services with global manufacturing, development expertise, and advanced technologies to enhance the overall quality of life, aiming to continuously empower researchers and advance scientific discovery.