MENAFN - GetNews)"A Loop 340 Overhead Door team member holds the“2026-27 Award Winner, Locals Love Us” heart sign in front of the Loop 340 Overhead Door Co. building at 817 S Loop 340, Waco, Texas. Loop 340 Overhead Door is a Garage Door Repair and Replacement Company in Waco, TX."Loop 340 Overhead Door Co. is a garage door repair company in Waco, Texas that offers emergency garage door repair and replacement. It won the 2026-27 "Locals Love Us!" award in the Garage Doors category, chosen by Waco voters. The release also lists the top four Waco garage door companies homeowners can call.

WACO, Texas - November 3, 2026 - Loop 340 Overhead Door Co., a garage door repair company in Waco that serves Waco, Temple, Belton, Killeen and all of Central Texas, won the 2026-27 Locals Love Us award in the Garage Doors category as the best garage door repair company in Waco. Waco-area voters chose the winners. Waco Area Locals Love Us announced the win on its Facebook page on June 29.

Loop 340 Overhead Door is a locally owned garage door company at 817 S Loop 340 in Waco. It is the same business that operates online at loop340door. Customers also know it as Loop 340 Overhead Door Co. It has served Central Texas since the late 1980s.

Loop 340 Overhead Door is part of the garage door repair and installation industry in Central Texas. Its services contain garage door repair, installation, and replacement. It also covers springs, cables, and openers. The company serves Waco, Temple, Belton, Killeen, Hewitt, Woodway, China Spring, and Hillsboro.

The company is a Platinum Amarr dealer. Its technicians are OSHA-certified. Loop 340 Overhead Door is a member of the Waco business community and has been BBB accredited since 2018.

"Locals Love Us" is a community program that connects residents with local businesses they already know and trust. Each market holds a public vote, and winners earn an award for their category. Loop 340 Overhead Door won the Garage Doors category in the Waco market.

"We love serving our homeowners in Waco and Central Texas, and are very happy and humbled to receive this award. It shows how seriously we take giving our customers 5 star service,” said Joe Wollard, general manager of Loop 340 Overhead Door Co.

Best Garage Door Companies in Waco

Locally owned, 817 S Loop 340, (254) 662-0220. Loop 340 Overhead Door is the best garage door repair company in Waco, voted by local homeowners. Open since the late 1980s. A Platinum Amarr dealer with OSHA-certified technicians. Fully insured and BBB accredited since 2018. Installs and repairs residential and commercial doors, springs, and openers, and has welders on staff. Won the 2026-27 Locals Love Us award for Garage Doors.Family-owned, 375 Dosher Lane. In business more than 40 years. Services residential and commercial doors, including LiftMaster and Chamberlain openers. Offers same-day repair of springs and gears.22009 Bush Drive. States it has served the area for 100 years. Installs and repairs residential and commercial doors and openers. Also offers inspections, preventive maintenance, and lubrication.1620 Pine Ave. Repairs and replaces garage doors. Sells new and used parts, including discontinued parts for older systems.



Garage door repair carries real risk for homeowners trying to do it themselves. Springs hold a large amount of stored energy, and a broken one can hurt an untrained person. OSHA-certified technicians follow set safety rules when they handle springs, cables, and heavy doors. That training matters most on same-day or emergency repairs, when a door is stuck open or shut.

Homeowners and businesses can call Loop 340 Overhead Door Co. at (254) 662-0220 or visit the shop at 817 S Loop 340 in Waco.

About Loop 340 Overhead Door Co.

Loop 340 Overhead Door Co. is a locally owned garage door repair and installation company in Waco, Texas, owned by Thomas A. Wright. Founded in the late 1980s, it is a Platinum Amarr dealer with OSHA-certified technicians and has been BBB accredited since 2018. Its services include garage door repair, installation, replacement, springs, cables, and openers. It serves Waco, Temple, Belton, Killeen, Hewitt, Woodway, China Spring, and Hillsboro.

Learn more at .