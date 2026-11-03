As HOA Boards Set 2027 Budgets, HOA By Owners Offers Self-Managed Communities A Free Software Cost Check

MENAFN - GetNews)"HOA By Owners: management software for self-managed HOAs and volunteer boards, including dues, maintenance, accounting, voting and documents."As volunteer HOA and condo boards finalize their 2027 budgets, HOA By Owners is offering a free cost check that lets boards compare what they currently pay for community management software. HOA By Owners provides dues collection, maintenance requests, accounting, voting, communications and document storage for $5 per user per month. Setup, training and migration are free, and communities can go live in 24 to 48 hours, before January dues are billed.

San Francisco, California, United States - November 3, 2026 - Across the country, homeowners association boards are working through one of their most important tasks of the year: adopting next year's budget. For self-managed communities run by volunteer boards, every line item is closely examined by neighbors, from landscaping and insurance to reserve contributions. One cost often goes unchecked: the software and fees used to collect dues and run the community.

HOA By Owners, a management platform for self-managed HOAs, condos and townhome communities, has opened a free cost check for boards preparing 2027 budgets. The tool helps boards see what their current setup actually costs once base fees, per-transaction payment fees, setup charges and add-ons are included.

Why software cost matters at budget time

Many HOA software plans combine a monthly base fee with separate charges for ACH and card payments, mailing, document storage, e-signatures, support and onboarding. Individually these fees can look small. Added together over a year, they can become a meaningful part of a small community's budget. That money is paid by homeowners through their dues.

Budget season is also the most practical time to make a change. A board that switches in November or December can start the new year with its homeowners, balances and recurring invoices already on the new system before January dues are billed.

What HOA By Owners includes

HOA By Owners brings the main tasks of running a community into one platform:



Dues and autopay: automatic invoices, online payments and late fees

Maintenance requests: homeowners submit work orders that are routed, tracked and closed

Accounting and reporting: dashboards for budgets, expenses and reserves

Communications: scheduled or instant messages, meeting notices and emergency alerts

Voting and surveys: electronic voting and community surveys

Records: an audit trail of votes, violations, payments and board decisions Community tools: amenity reservations, package tracking and unlimited document storage

Pricing is $5 per user per month with all features included. For example, a 100-home community would pay $6,000 per year. There is no charge for setup, training, migration or 24/7 support. Payments are processed through Stripe and deposited directly into the HOA's own account.

Switching before January

HOA By Owners migrates a community's homeowners, balances, recurring invoices, vendors and documents at no cost, and most communities go live within 24 to 48 hours. Onboarding includes a walkthrough for board members and invitations for homeowners. Boards can move from another software provider, from spreadsheets or from a management company.

“Volunteer boards are careful with every dollar in the budget, because it's their neighbors' money,” said Alice Wood, Head of Communications at HOA By Owners.“Budget season is the right time to look at what the community is paying just to collect dues and keep records. A quick check can free up money for reserves, repairs or lower dues.”

Boards can run the free cost check with their own community's numbers at #value-test. Answers to common questions about security, payments and migration are available at .

About HOA By Owners

HOA By Owners is a San Francisco-based management software platform built for self-managed homeowners associations, condominiums and townhome communities run by volunteer boards. Founded in 2020, the company provides dues collection, maintenance workflows, accounting, voting, communications and document storage in one platform for $5 per user per month, with free migration and onboarding. Its mission is to help volunteer boards run their communities without the cost of a management company. More information is available at .