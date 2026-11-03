Luxkka Media To Host Exclusive Gala At Iconic Rio De Janeiro Hotel To Crown Its First National Trans Ambassador

MENAFN - GetNews)Luxkka Media, a technology, media and connections platform headquartered in Copacabana, has announced its next major institutional milestone: an exclusive gala at one of the most prestigious and iconic hotels on Rio de Janeiro's waterfront. The event will bring together investors, influencers and leading names from the LGBTQ+ scene, and its highlight will be the official selection of the brand's first Trans Ambassador, who will represent Luxkka's power, sophistication and values of independence across Brazil.

The initiative is part of the brand's expansion strategy following recent investment rounds. Rather than staying behind the scenes of technology, Luxkka is stepping into the spotlight to celebrate and give a face to its community, turning the search for its ambassador into a living statement of representation, beauty and economic leadership.

“Luxkka is a brand that stands loud and proud for safety and independence for those who have always been pushed to the margins of the internet,” said Luxkka Media's Head of Communications.“This gala is not just a celebration, it is a legitimate claim to space. Our first Trans Ambassador will be the voice of a platform that protects, monetizes and delivers real financial autonomy to trans people and travestis in Brazil.”

The Ambassador's Role

A voice for respect: she will lead the fight against prejudice online, using Luxkka's media reach to demand rights and professional recognition.

Champion of safety tools: she will be the main spokesperson for the brand's security ecosystem, including human-audited identity verification and image protection against illegal downloads and leaks.

Bridge between investors and creators: she will connect the company's governance committee with its base of independent creators, ensuring fair, ethical and highly profitable growth.

Details on the VIP guest list, ambassador finalists will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Luxkka Media

Based in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Luxkka Media is a Brazilian technology and media intelligence company that builds safe digital ecosystems for connections and the creator economy. Focused on independent creators aged 18 and over, it combines strong profitability, full LGPD compliance and rigorous human age verification.