Captures By Chloe Named 2026 Best Regional Photographer

Johnson City, Tenn. - November 3, 2026 - Captures by Chloe has been named 2026 Best Regional Photographer in the Johnson City Press Best of the Best awards. The award recognizes the photography business through community voting.

“I'm so grateful to everyone who took the time to vote for me,” said Chloe Sanderson, owner and photographer at Captures by Chloe.“Being recognized by the people in this community means so much, and I never take your support for granted.”

Based in Johnson City, Captures by Chloe serves clients across the Tri-Cities and East Tennessee. The business offers photography for weddings, families, portraits, and other meaningful moments. Sanderson aims to help clients feel comfortable and at ease so their photographs reflect who they are and what matters to them.

“I'm proud of the work I've created and thankful for every client who has trusted me to tell a piece of their story,” Sanderson said.“Every vote, kind message, referral, and opportunity to photograph your important moments has helped make Captures by Chloe what it is today.”

The award encourages Sanderson to continue creating photographs that feel genuine, joyful, and lasting. She looks forward to meeting new clients and documenting the milestones, relationships, and memories that matter most.

The Johnson City Press Best of the Best winners are listed on the Johnson City Press winners page. Learn more about Captures by Chloe atcapturesbychloe.

About Captures by Chloe

Captures by Chloe is a photography business owned by Chloe Sanderson and based in Johnson City, Tennessee. Serving the Tri-Cities and surrounding East Tennessee communities, the business offers wedding, family, portrait, and other photography services.

Learn more at capturesbychloe.