MENAFN - GetNews)"The Adsome team in Stockholm"Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm that makes ad content and runs it as Facebook and Instagram campaigns, measured on tickets sold, online sales or views. Founded in 2019, it works with touring artists, online stores and brands that want to show up in AI search.

Stockholm, Sweden - November 3, 2026 - Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, makes ad content for brands, touring artists and promoters and then runs that content as paid campaigns on Facebook and Instagram. The work is measured on the result the client is after, whether that is tickets sold, online sales or views. The studio was founded in 2019 by Carl Ström and Carl-Adam Stråberg.

Many companies split this work in two. A production company makes the film, a media agency buys the ads, and the two rarely sit in the same room. Adsome's view is that the split costs results, because the people who make the ads seldom see which ones sell, and the people who buy the media seldom get new material in time when an ad wears out. The studio keeps both jobs in one team, so the numbers from one round of campaigns shape the next round of ads.

Adsome works in three main areas.

1. Concert and tour advertising. For touring artists and promoters, the studio plans campaigns city by city, cuts short videos from the artist's own posters and footage, and follows ticket sales for each show.

2. Ads for online stores. Under its Pay as You Scale model, Adsome covers the cost of making the ads and the brand pays a share of the sales those ads bring in.

3. Films for AI search. The studio makes explainer films and answer content that help brands get named when buyers ask ChatGPT and other AI tools about their category.

The ticket work is where the studio has the most data. In the concert ticket campaigns Adsome managed from October 19, 2025 to October 18, 2026, Meta tracked 4,249 ticket purchases and 4.27 kronor in ticket revenue for every krona spent on ads. The figures are pooled across four live entertainment accounts, use Meta's default attribution window and are not audited revenue. In the same data, video ads had a median link click-through rate of 2.08 percent, against 1.41 percent for image ads.

Alongside the ads, Adsome makes longer documentary work. In 2026 the studio was nominated at the Swedish Content Awards, run by the Swedish association of communication agencies KOMM, in the Finance and Technology category for Mellan Generationer, a documentary series made for the pension company Alecta.

"We spent years making content that looked beautiful and didn't sell, and that taught us a nice film and a working ad are not the same thing," said Carl Ström, co-founder of Adsome. "So now we start from the number the client needs, whether that's tickets for a Tuesday show in a smaller city or orders in a web shop, and we make the ads to reach it. We're not the right studio for everyone (and we say so early), but for brands that take paid growth seriously, I think having the same people make the ads and read the results is what makes the difference."

Adsome works with brands in Sweden and abroad. More about the team and the studio's work is on the Adsome about page.

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include performance-based Meta advertising for e-commerce brands, ticket marketing for concert tours and events, and content built for search engines and AI search.