Kirk Tech Solutions' Flatclaw Named Finalist For NH Tech Alliance's 2026 Product Of The Year

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 2, 2026 10:05 am - Portsmouth-based company's open-source, private-cloud AI coworker platform advances to the final of the competition's 20th annual edition on November 19

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., October 27, 2026 - Kirk Tech Solutions, a Portsmouth-based AI infrastructure and engineering firm, today announced that FlatClaw, its open-source, private-cloud AI coworker platform, has been named a finalist for the New Hampshire Tech Alliance's 2026 Product of the Year. FlatClaw advanced from the semifinal round after presenting to the competition's judging panel in Bedford in October. The finalists will compete for the award at the final event on November 19, 2026.

Now in its 20th year, the Product of the Year competition recognizes technology products from New Hampshire for innovation, performance, value, and connection to the state. Entrepreneurs, investors, and past award winners evaluate entries through multiple rounds of review and live presentations.

FlatClaw is designed to address a central challenge in enterprise AI adoption: using AI while keeping sensitive information under an organization's control. The platform runs entirely within a customer's own private cloud, enabling organizations in banking, healthcare, MedTech, and industrial manufacturing to use AI agents without sending proprietary or regulated data to third parties. Its open-source foundation helps customers avoid vendor lock-in, while Kirk Tech provides the enterprise support, integration, and security expertise needed to deploy and operate the platform in production.

Since launching in May 2026, FlatClaw has been adopted by several Global Fortune 500 companies, and Kirk Tech's sales pipeline has grown by approximately 2,000%. The company reports that all of its clients are Fortune 2000 organizations.

“Most enterprise AI projects don't fail because of the models. They fail on infrastructure, integration, and trust in where the data goes,” said Nate Tennant, founder and CEO of Kirk Tech Solutions.“We built FlatClaw so regulated companies can put AI to work inside their own walls, on their own terms. Being named a finalist alongside some of New Hampshire's leading innovators is a tremendous honor for our team in Portsmouth and New Delhi-and a proud recognition of the world-class enterprise technology being built in the Granite State.”

FlatClaw was designed by Kirk Tech AI Systems Architect Skyler Truax and is developed by an engineering team led by Keith Gutfreund, Head of Technology.

At the November 19 final, each finalist will present its product live. The 2026 Product of the Year will be selected by combining the judges' scores with the audience vote. Event and voting details are available at nhtechalliance/product-of-the-year.

About Kirk Tech Solutions

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Kirk Tech Solutions is an AI infrastructure and engineering firm helping enterprises deploy AI securely and at scale. Its flagship product, FlatClaw, is an open-source, private-cloud AI coworker platform designed to support data sovereignty in regulated industries. Kirk Tech provides the engineering needed to put AI to work in real-world environments, including cloud infrastructure, data engineering, enterprise integration, IoT, and secure technology deployment.