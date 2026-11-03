Sandisk Introduces Next-Generation Portable SSD Portfolio To Support Faster, More Demanding Workflows And AI Developed Content
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 03rd November 2026 – Today, Sandisk has announced the availability of its next-generation portable SSD portfolio in India, comprising the SANDISK® Portable SSD and SANDISK Extreme® Portable SSD. Designed to support the growing volume of digital content, AI-generated files and increasingly demanding workflows, the portable SSDs offer storage solutions for everyday users, creative enthusiasts and professionals.
As file sizes continue to increase across photography, video, AI-generated content and other digital workflows, users require portable storage that can deliver fast data transfer, durability and flexibility across devices.
"India's consumers are creating, capturing and managing more digital content than ever, increasing the need for fast and reliable portable storage. With the latest SANDISK portable SSDs, we are bringing solutions that combine speed, portability and durability to support everything from everyday backups to creative workflows." said Tareq Husseini, Senior Director, Sales, IMEA, Sandisk.
The SANDISK Extreme® Portable SSD is designed for creative enthusiasts, photographers, videographers and professionals working with large files and active workflows.
High-speed performance – Delivers read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s 2, enabling fast transfer of large files and creative content.
Designed for creative workflows – Supports tasks such as transferring up to 1,000 high-resolution photos in under 60 seconds, making it suitable for managing and moving large volumes of content. 6
Enhanced durability – Offers up to three-metre drop protection and an IP65 rating for resistance to water and dust. 3
Data security – Includes password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption. 4
Storage options – Available in 500GB 1, 1TB 1, 2TB 1 and 4TB 1 capacities
Warranty – Comes with a five-year limited warranty. 5
Available on leading ecommerce sites and retail stores at a starting price of Rs. 29,599/- for 1TB.
The SANDISK® Portable SSD is designed for students, office workers and everyday users looking for a simple and portable solution for backing up files, storing photos and videos, and managing personal data.
Fast everyday performance – Delivers read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s 2 for quick access to files and digital content.
Portable design – Compact and designed to be easily carried between home, school, office and other locations.
Everyday storage – Suitable for backing up files, storing photos and videos, and managing personal digital content.
Storage options – Available in 500GB 1, 1TB 1 and 2TB 1 capacities.
Durable design – Projected to offer up to two-metre drop protection. 3
Warranty – Comes with a three-year limited warranty. 5
Available on leading ecommerce sites and retail stores at a starting price of Rs. 18,999/- for 1TB.
About Sandisk
Sandisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) delivers innovative Flash solutions and advanced memory technologies that meet people and businesses at the intersection of their aspirations and the moment, enabling them to keep moving and pushing possibility forward.
SANDISK, the SANDISK logo, SANDISK Extreme and SANDISK Extreme PRO are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sandisk Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products.
As file sizes continue to increase across photography, video, AI-generated content and other digital workflows, users require portable storage that can deliver fast data transfer, durability and flexibility across devices.
"India's consumers are creating, capturing and managing more digital content than ever, increasing the need for fast and reliable portable storage. With the latest SANDISK portable SSDs, we are bringing solutions that combine speed, portability and durability to support everything from everyday backups to creative workflows." said Tareq Husseini, Senior Director, Sales, IMEA, Sandisk.
The SANDISK Extreme® Portable SSD is designed for creative enthusiasts, photographers, videographers and professionals working with large files and active workflows.
High-speed performance – Delivers read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s 2, enabling fast transfer of large files and creative content.
Designed for creative workflows – Supports tasks such as transferring up to 1,000 high-resolution photos in under 60 seconds, making it suitable for managing and moving large volumes of content. 6
Enhanced durability – Offers up to three-metre drop protection and an IP65 rating for resistance to water and dust. 3
Data security – Includes password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption. 4
Storage options – Available in 500GB 1, 1TB 1, 2TB 1 and 4TB 1 capacities
Warranty – Comes with a five-year limited warranty. 5
Available on leading ecommerce sites and retail stores at a starting price of Rs. 29,599/- for 1TB.
The SANDISK® Portable SSD is designed for students, office workers and everyday users looking for a simple and portable solution for backing up files, storing photos and videos, and managing personal data.
Fast everyday performance – Delivers read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s 2 for quick access to files and digital content.
Portable design – Compact and designed to be easily carried between home, school, office and other locations.
Everyday storage – Suitable for backing up files, storing photos and videos, and managing personal digital content.
Storage options – Available in 500GB 1, 1TB 1 and 2TB 1 capacities.
Durable design – Projected to offer up to two-metre drop protection. 3
Warranty – Comes with a three-year limited warranty. 5
Available on leading ecommerce sites and retail stores at a starting price of Rs. 18,999/- for 1TB.
About Sandisk
Sandisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) delivers innovative Flash solutions and advanced memory technologies that meet people and businesses at the intersection of their aspirations and the moment, enabling them to keep moving and pushing possibility forward.
SANDISK, the SANDISK logo, SANDISK Extreme and SANDISK Extreme PRO are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sandisk Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products.
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