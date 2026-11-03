Otto Introduces Voice AI CRM, Turning Phone Conversations Into Complete Sales Updatess
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 03, 2026 - Otto (Ottoverse, Inc.), a voice AI company building CRM for field sales teams, announces the launch of the world's first voice AI CRM. The platform allows field sales representatives to manage their entire CRM by phone, removing the need to type notes into a laptop after customer visits.
Field sales representatives spend much of their day travelling to customer sites, plants and offices, and typically log meeting details into their CRM only after returning to a laptop. With Otto, a rep calls the platform after a visit and talks through the meeting, much like briefing a colleague.
From that single call, Otto updates the deal record, saves new contacts, drafts the follow-up email, creates tasks and quotes, and sends the rep's manager a summary. Before each meeting, Otto calls the rep with a short briefing on the customer. Each morning, it delivers one new sales lead and the latest competitor news for the rep's territory. Otto asks for the rep's confirmation before sending or changing anything.
"I was a field rep. I sold all day and typed into my CRM all night, and I knew there had to be a better way. Reps are paid to be in front of customers, not behind a laptop entering notes. The cloud put CRM on the web, and mobile put it in your pocket. Otto puts it in your voice. You don't open it, you call it, talk through your meeting like you would with a colleague, and get back to selling," said Omkar Pandharkame, Co-founder and CEO of Otto.
Otto runs on voice AI models fine-tuned on real field sales conversations. The models are built to recognise part numbers, product names and a range of accents, and to perform reliably on calls made over road or factory noise. Otto responds almost instantly and supports all major languages.
Behind the voice interface sits Otto's context layer. Every call, meeting, email, calendar invite, and ERP record, the system that holds orders, pricing, and inventory, is stored and matched to the relevant customer and deal. Otto draws on this data to give accurate answers and to continuously train its models, so each conversation improves the next.
The approach is known as context engineering: giving AI the right information at the right moment. When a rep calls, Otto already has the customer's pricing, past orders, open deals, and earlier conversations available, so a two-minute call becomes a complete and accurate CRM update.
About Otto
Otto (Ottoverse, Inc.) builds the voice AI CRM for field sales teams. Headquartered in New York and Mumbai and backed by Gutter Capital, Otto won the Global Pitch Competition at SaaStock USA 2026 in Austin.
Field sales representatives spend much of their day travelling to customer sites, plants and offices, and typically log meeting details into their CRM only after returning to a laptop. With Otto, a rep calls the platform after a visit and talks through the meeting, much like briefing a colleague.
From that single call, Otto updates the deal record, saves new contacts, drafts the follow-up email, creates tasks and quotes, and sends the rep's manager a summary. Before each meeting, Otto calls the rep with a short briefing on the customer. Each morning, it delivers one new sales lead and the latest competitor news for the rep's territory. Otto asks for the rep's confirmation before sending or changing anything.
"I was a field rep. I sold all day and typed into my CRM all night, and I knew there had to be a better way. Reps are paid to be in front of customers, not behind a laptop entering notes. The cloud put CRM on the web, and mobile put it in your pocket. Otto puts it in your voice. You don't open it, you call it, talk through your meeting like you would with a colleague, and get back to selling," said Omkar Pandharkame, Co-founder and CEO of Otto.
Otto runs on voice AI models fine-tuned on real field sales conversations. The models are built to recognise part numbers, product names and a range of accents, and to perform reliably on calls made over road or factory noise. Otto responds almost instantly and supports all major languages.
Behind the voice interface sits Otto's context layer. Every call, meeting, email, calendar invite, and ERP record, the system that holds orders, pricing, and inventory, is stored and matched to the relevant customer and deal. Otto draws on this data to give accurate answers and to continuously train its models, so each conversation improves the next.
The approach is known as context engineering: giving AI the right information at the right moment. When a rep calls, Otto already has the customer's pricing, past orders, open deals, and earlier conversations available, so a two-minute call becomes a complete and accurate CRM update.
About Otto
Otto (Ottoverse, Inc.) builds the voice AI CRM for field sales teams. Headquartered in New York and Mumbai and backed by Gutter Capital, Otto won the Global Pitch Competition at SaaStock USA 2026 in Austin.
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