Uzbekistan, UNDP Target Stronger Investment Climate And Export Growth

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have discussed expanding cooperation on improving the investment climate, developing foreign trade and exports, and supporting sustainable economic growth at a meeting in Tashkent on November 2.

According to the Uzbekisan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Akiko Fujii, UNDP Resident Representative in Uzbekistan.

The talks focused on attracting grant funding, strengthening cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and international financial institutions, and advancing joint initiatives.

Particular attention was paid to implementing the next phase of the Aid for Trade program, developing green finance mechanisms and supporting women's entrepreneurship.

Moreover, the parties discussed opportunities to mobilize additional financial resources and expand joint projects aimed at improving Uzbekistan's investment environment and strengthening its export potential.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership and implementing initiatives to promote sustainable and inclusive economic development.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the UN's lead agency on international development, operating in around 170 countries and territories. It works with governments and other partners to promote sustainable economic growth, reduce poverty and inequality, strengthen institutional capacity and advance the Sustainable Development Goals. Its areas of work include investment in sustainable development, governance reforms, climate action, gender equality and mobilization of development financing.